Techie earning Rs 75 lakhs quits Bengaluru job to build startup: ‘Right now I am kinda broke’

At a time when social media is flooded with “inspirational” stories about quitting jobs to build startups and watching everything fall perfectly into place, an Indian techie has shared a far more grounded version of the entrepreneurial journey, one that comes with uncertainty, sacrifices, and hard financial realities.

Aksht Jain, founder of Dubai-based AI startup Ekly AI, recently opened up about quitting his high-paying Bengaluru job a year ago to pursue entrepreneurship. Sharing his experience on X, Jain wrote, “I left my 75 LPA job in BLR 1 year ago to pursue entrepreneurship. Right now I am kinda broke, but I would still say that it was the best thing I could have done.”

In another post, he explained why he still considers the move worthwhile. “There is immense satisfaction in work when you don’t have to deal with zero sum office politics. And there is so much to learn every single day. Love it!”

LPA most commonly stands for “Lakhs Per Annum”, which is a standard unit in India to express an annual salary or income.

Check out the post:

I left my 75LPA job in BLR 1 year ago to pursue entrepreneurship. Right now I am kinda broke, but I would still say that it was the best thing I could have done. — Aksht jain (@Akshtjain) May 27, 2026

The post has gone viral on X, and it has sparked a discussion on the work culture, startups, and the implications of quitting jobs. Many users took to the comments to react.

One user, who also left his job a month back, asked for tips, “I just quit my job as well 1 month back, now the honeymoon phase has ended and it’s hitting me properly. Any tips for someone starting out from your experience?” To which Jain replied, “Plan for 4-5 months, not too long not too short. Redo planning… by end of 3rd month again, but don’t doubt your actions for those 3 months at all. Whats done is done.”

Another user asked, “I am not broke but balancing between the thought of sticking to entrepreneurship vs going back to work. What made you say this is the best thing? What did you like the most of being an entrepreneur?” Thereafter, Jain replied, “It’s the learning and the adventure all the way. Sure there might be less money (only at first, hopefully), but the everyday is new and interesting. A small part of it is also that I feel in corporate I felt sometimes the work and the teams become performative.”

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A third person commented, “This is scary as well as courageous. You have time at your side. That’s the biggest advantage.”

A fourth individual advised, “That 75LPA cushion makes the fall easier, but the real test is when you have no safety net left. I hope you have enough runway to hit product-market fit before your personal savings hit zero. The hustle is real, but don’t ignore the unit economics.”

Disclaimer: This article reflects personal experiences and individual financial journeys within the startup ecosystem. Entrepreneurship involves significant financial risks and uncertainties; the narratives shared here are for informational and inspirational purposes and should not be taken as professional career or investment advice.