‘Picture abhi baaki hai’: Indian techie explains how he landed Google and Meta offers after failing in a college exam

An Indian techie has grabbed attention after describing how he landed offers from major tech companies despite having failed in a college exam.
In a viral Instagram Reel, Kartik Modi said that he once struggled with an important subject. However, he secured job offers at companies such as Google, Microsoft, Uber, and Meta.
“I have cracked offers at Google, Microsoft, Uber, Meta, Atlassian, and even an international FAANG offer at Amazon UK. What most people don’t know is in college, I actually had a backlog in Data Structures,” he said.
He said the setback significantly impacted his confidence at the time. “DSA is the core subject for tech interviews. Failing that once felt like a stamp on my forehead: ‘Not good enough for tech’,” he said.
However, instead of letting the failure define him, he used it as a turning point to rethink his preparation strategy. “Around me, everyone was chasing placements and FAANG dreams, and main yahaan pe backlog clear karne mein laga hua tha. That backlog could have been the excuse to give up, but instead it became a trigger to change how I prepare,” he explained.
Opening about the changes he made, the techie said he focused on three key aspects. “Firstly, I rebuilt my basics from scratch. No ego. Topic by topic, DSA was like my day one again.” He also emphasised the importance of consistency over intensity.
“Secondly, I took small consistent steps, 1-2 solid questions daily, and not that fake 8-hour long grind once in a week to stay consistent.” Lastly, he highlighted the value of learning from rejection. “Thirdly, I kept showing up to all the interviews I could get, and har rejection se clear hua ki kya improve karna hai.”
Encouraging others dealing with similar challenges, he added, “So if you’re stuck with a backlog or a low CGPA and thinking ki ‘mera game toh khatam ho chuka hai’, toh picture abhi baaki hai mere dost.”
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The video resonated with several users, garnering a deluge of reactions requesting Kartik for a “roadmap”.