‘Picture abhi baaki hai’: Indian techie explains how he landed Google and Meta offers after failing in a college exam

An Indian techie has grabbed attention after describing how he landed offers from major tech companies despite having failed in a college exam.

In a viral Instagram Reel, Kartik Modi said that he once struggled with an important subject. However, he secured job offers at companies such as Google, Microsoft, Uber, and Meta.

“I have cracked offers at Google, Microsoft, Uber, Meta, Atlassian, and even an international FAANG offer at Amazon UK. What most people don’t know is in college, I actually had a backlog in Data Structures,” he said.

He said the setback significantly impacted his confidence at the time. “DSA is the core subject for tech interviews. Failing that once felt like a stamp on my forehead: ‘Not good enough for tech’,” he said.