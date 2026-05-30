Indian student in Germany says she misses Delhi Metro every day: ‘I’ve underappreciated it’

An Indian student who recently relocated to Germany for her Master’s degree has gone viral after posting a heartfelt tribute to the Delhi Metro, saying the move abroad made her realise just how much she had taken the transport network for granted.
In an Instagram video, Mahika spoke candidly about missing her daily metro rides and praised the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for its efficiency.
“Dear Delhi Metro and DMRC, I miss you so much every single day, and I miss traveling in you so much. That sounds so wrong, but anyways, I have told everyone how Delhi Metro is the best in the world,” she said. While acknowledging that public transport in Germany is “really safe” and “really efficient,” she added with a laugh, “It is NOT DMRC.”
Introducing herself to viewers, Mahika explained that she had recently moved from Delhi to Germany to pursue higher studies and was still adapting to a very different lifestyle.
“Despite the crazy weather changes, which is worse than my mood swings, I tell you,” she joked, adding that she was also adjusting to grocery shopping without Blinkit, cooking regularly, and indulging in plenty of gelato. “There are so many things that I love, but so many things that I miss as well,” she said.
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Reflecting on her experience, Mahika said living abroad had given her a fresh appreciation for Delhi Metro. “I have always appreciated Delhi Metro, but coming here just made me realize I’ve underappreciated it. I know there are 20,000 things that are bad about Delhi, but Delhi Metro is not one of them.”
She concluded her message with a note of gratitude for the transport system that millions rely on every day. “Dear DMRC, we all talk about you, we all think of you every single day, and we love you, and thank you for being that efficient.”
The video was shared with the caption: “This is a Delhi metro appreciation post aka, the best transportation system in the whole world.”
The post resonated with many users online, particularly those who have moved away from Delhi. One user wrote, “Vasant Vihar magenta line is literally a utopian world you can’t change my mind.” Another user commented, “Same with me.I miss Delhi Metro a lot after shifting to Ahmedabad.”
A third person added, “Delhi Metro is better than london Underground, new york metro and japan metro.”
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this viral social media post reflect the creator’s personal journey of relocating abroad and navigating lifestyle adjustments. This content is for general informational and entertainment purposes and does not constitute official or advisory travel, relocation, or financial guidance.