Indian student in Germany says she misses Delhi Metro every day: ‘I’ve underappreciated it’

While acknowledging that public transport in Germany is "really safe" and "really efficient," Mahika added with a laugh, "It is NOT DMRC."

An Indian student who recently relocated to Germany for her Master’s degree has gone viral after posting a heartfelt tribute to the Delhi Metro, saying the move abroad made her realise just how much she had taken the transport network for granted.

In an Instagram video, Mahika spoke candidly about missing her daily metro rides and praised the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for its efficiency.

“Dear Delhi Metro and DMRC, I miss you so much every single day, and I miss traveling in you so much. That sounds so wrong, but anyways, I have told everyone how Delhi Metro is the best in the world,” she said. While acknowledging that public transport in Germany is “really safe” and “really efficient,” she added with a laugh, “It is NOT DMRC.”