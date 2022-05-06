Indian start-up announces 30-min nap break for employees every day

There’s hardly anyone who hasn’t felt the need for a power nap at work during a demanding week. And soldiering in by pumping in caffeine seems like the only available solution so far. However, changing it all is an Indian startup company, which has announced an official nap time during work for everyone.

Yes, you read it right. Wakefit Solution recently launched an initiative keeping the well-being of its employees in mind, allowing them to enjoy an afternoon siesta every day for half an hour. Being a direct-to-consumer home and sleep solutions brand, the policy seems to be aligned with the company perfectly.

In an internal email sent to employees recently, Wakefit co-founder Chaitanya Ramalingegowda announced that the staff members can now take a quick nap between 2 to 2.30 pm. “We have been in the business of sleep for over six years now and yet have failed to do justice to a crucial aspect of rest – the afternoon nap. We have always taken naps seriously, but starting today, we will be taking things up a notch,” Ramalingegowda wrote.

Citing studies that suggested afternoon naps are linked to better performance and productivity, he wrote: “A NASA study reveals that a 26-minute catnap can enhance performance by 33%, while a Harvard study shows how naps prevent burnout.”

To make the noble initiative work, the company on Twitter announced that they will block the calendar for all its employees during the time designated for afternoon naps. A poster shared by the startup also informed that they are working towards creating “cosy nap pods” and “quiet rooms” in the office to ensure unhindered rest.

For the uninitiated, Wakefit conducted a ‘Right to Work Naps’ survey in 2019, where 70 per cent of 1,500 respondents said they do not have a ‘nap room’ at work, and 86 per cent felt having one would boost their productivity.

The announcement took many by surprise and while some wanted the same to be applied at their workplace, others opined this may not be suitable for all industries.

Employees’ well being and work-life balance seem to have become focal points of many start-ups in India. Another company, Zerodha, had previously won hearts online after their CEO’s post aboutending work chats after 6 pm went viral.