Indian soldier wades through knee-deep snow with rifle in tow. Netizens salute the hero

The Indian Army soldiers do their duty in the harshest of terrains in extreme weather conditions and yet they do it all with a smile on their faces. Videos of army personnel doing their duty in inclement weather always win the hearts of people.

Another such video of a soldier wading through heavy snowfall with his rifle in tow was shared on Twitter by Major General Raju Chauhan. The Army veteran shared the clip on December 25 and it has received more than 1.02 lakh views so far.

While the location and date of the video are not known, it shows an Army personnel making his way in knee-high snow. As the snow is up to his knees, the soldier uses his rifle to balance himself. “Notice the smile on face of this young soldier,” Chauhan captioned the video.

Watch the clip below:

Notice the smile on face of this young soldier 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/emejbSmbNP — Maj Gen Raju Chauhan, VSM (veteran)🇮🇳 (@SoldierNationF1) December 25, 2022

Netizens saluted the soldier for his duty and for “facing all obstacles with a smile”.

“What a tough life these heroes have and yet they live every moment with smiles on their faces. Million salute. Indebted forever,” a netizen said in appreciation. “Facing all obstacles with smile,” said another. “When you serve your mother, a smile lights up on your face,” wrote a third. “Smiles apart, these are the brave hearts because of whom, we sleep peacefully in the country,” another netizen posted.