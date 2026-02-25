Bengaluru techies in Japan say freshers earn Rs 17 lakh; taxes raise questions: ‘Package is too low with the tax charged’

A video by content creator Dolesh is gaining traction online for shedding light on what Indian software engineers actually earn in Japan, and the reality appears more nuanced than many expect. In the clip, Dolesh asks viewers, “Kaun kaun Japan aana chahta hai batao (Tell me who wants to relocate to Japan),” before sharing that he bumped into two Bengaluru-based tech professionals at an Indian restaurant in Japan. Curious about their pay, he asks them directly about entry-level salaries in the country’s tech sector.
The engineers reveal that fresh software developers typically start at around 3 million yen annually, which roughly converts to Rs 17 lakh. When Dolesh follows up about earnings after a few years of experience, they explain that the figure usually rises to about 4.5 to 5 million yen.
Reacting to the jump, Dolesh remarks, “So almost double,” but the engineers clarify that in rupee terms it works out to roughly Rs 30 lakh. They also point out a key reality check — nearly Rs 3 lakh of their annual income goes toward taxes.
The video quickly sparked debate online. While some viewers responded with fire and clapping emojis, others were more sceptical, warning that headline salary figures don’t tell the full story of working in Japan.
One user wrote, “Everyone might like to see and hear this but in reality things are different. They know what their condition is there.” Another commented, “Are they doing something for Passive income? I think that package is still too low with the tax charged.”
A third user questioned the currency comparison itself, writing, “No point talking abt Indian man rupee conversion . You earn in Japan and spend in Japan how does it matter what is the value in India. Japan is far more expensive country than India.”