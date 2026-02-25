Bengaluru techies in Japan say freshers earn Rs 17 lakh; taxes raise questions: ‘Package is too low with the tax charged’

The techies also point out that nearly Rs 3 lakh of their annual income goes toward taxes

A video by content creator Dolesh is gaining traction online for shedding light on what Indian software engineers actually earn in Japan, and the reality appears more nuanced than many expect. In the clip, Dolesh asks viewers, “Kaun kaun Japan aana chahta hai batao (Tell me who wants to relocate to Japan),” before sharing that he bumped into two Bengaluru-based tech professionals at an Indian restaurant in Japan. Curious about their pay, he asks them directly about entry-level salaries in the country’s tech sector.

The engineers reveal that fresh software developers typically start at around 3 million yen annually, which roughly converts to Rs 17 lakh. When Dolesh follows up about earnings after a few years of experience, they explain that the figure usually rises to about 4.5 to 5 million yen.