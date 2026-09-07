Software engineer by day, mehndi artist by passion: She earns $100 an hour

She said mehndi artistry is sometimes viewed in India as a less prestigious career (Photo: @priyancka.jaiin/Instagram)

An Indian software engineer living in the US is making waves after she said she works as a mehndi artist on the side, earning $100 (around Rs 9,000-Rs 10,000) an hour. Priyancka Jaiin said the income has made her hobby financially rewarding: the respect she receives as a mehndi artist is even more valuable.

Jaiin recently shared a video about her mehndi business and the additional income it brings. She said she charges $100 per hour for her henna services and can also receive tips of up to 20 per cent.

Her earnings climb significantly when she takes on bridal bookings, where intricate designs often take several hours. “If I am doing bridal or wedding henna, I earn around Rs 1 lakh for 10 hours,” Jaiin said.