Software engineer by day, mehndi artist by passion: She earns $100 an hour

An Indian software engineer living in the US is making waves after she said she works as a mehndi artist on the side, earning $100 (around Rs 9,000-Rs 10,000) an hour. Priyancka Jaiin said the income has made her hobby financially rewarding: the respect she receives as a mehndi artist is even more valuable.
Jaiin recently shared a video about her mehndi business and the additional income it brings. She said she charges $100 per hour for her henna services and can also receive tips of up to 20 per cent.
Her earnings climb significantly when she takes on bridal bookings, where intricate designs often take several hours. “If I am doing bridal or wedding henna, I earn around Rs 1 lakh for 10 hours,” Jaiin said.
The final amount can vary depending on the complexity of the designs and how much of the hands and feet the client wants covered.
While converting her US earnings into Indian currency may make the figures appear striking, Jaiin pointed out that the higher income comes with a higher cost of living. “According to the earnings in the US, the expenses are also quite high,” she said.
She also said mehndi is not intended to replace her primary profession.
“I am a full-time software engineer; my main income comes from my salary. Henna is my hobby business and my passion. That’s why the earnings from it are extra income for me.”
Beyond the money, Jaiin said her experience as a mehndi artist in the US has changed the way she views the profession. “After coming to the US, I felt one thing very strongly. There is a lot of value and respect for artists here,” Jaiin said.
She added that mehndi artistry is sometimes viewed in India as a less prestigious career, whereas in the US she feels her work is recognised as an artistic profession. “But here, I am seen as an artist and respected,” she said.
She added that the experience has challenged the idea that some professions are inherently more valuable than others. “I never feel that I am doing a small job because here, no work is small or big. Work is work,” she said.
“And maybe this is what I like the most here,” she added.
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The video has since gone viral, prompting a wave of reactions.
“In Kolkata my wife pays around 500 to 750 for around 3 hours,” a user said.
“In Pakistan, they didn’t even pay the mehndi artist. They expect mehandi artist to work for free because, for them, this isn’t seen as proper work,” another user commented.
“I do this for free in India,” a third user reacted.