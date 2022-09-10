Indian sand artists pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, netizens divided

Earlier this week on Thursday, the United Kingdom’s longest-serving monarch passed away at the age of 96 years. Leaders and celebrities across the world expressed their condolences on the Queen’s death.

On Friday, Sudarsan Pattnaik and Manas Sahoo, popular sand artists from India, made sand sculptures of Queen Elizabeth.

While tweeting a picture of his latest creation, Pattnaik wrote, “Heartfelt Tribute to Her Majesty #QueenElizabeth II , the world has lost a great personality. My SandArt with installation of 740 roses at Puri beach in India.” Manas Sahoo also shared the picture of Queen’s sand sculpture made at the Puri beach on Twitter.

Despite their masterful creations, the netizens were divided over the choice of subject. While many appreciated the sand artists for their work, several others critiqued them for paying tribute to the Queen of the UK as they saw her as a symbol of the oppressive colonial rule in India.

Heartfelt Tribute to Her Majesty #QueenElizabeth II , the world has lost a great personality. My SandArt with installation of 740 roses at Puri beach in India. pic.twitter.com/jcbUImGQmq — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) September 9, 2022

Few forget that she ruled us and exploited 😂🤦🏻‍♀️and also bankrupted still we Indians are holding great pride for her it’s ok to show condolences on somebodies demise but here we are over doing — Soulful-sudz (@queenieheart07) September 10, 2022

Such a shame…these Brits robbed us…lacs of freedom fighters gave their life to drive out the British and we r doing all these nonsense here in India — Tamoghna (@Tamoghn31136227) September 10, 2022

So amazing! So heartfelt! As usual my dear friend you’ve created a perfect tribute! — Bob Lancia (@BobLancia) September 10, 2022

Silently little we do realise that many still bows to the british even after knowing everything/something abt the British Raj.

Britishers never felt bad for their deeds during the era nor they did something to show repentance. — Amit Dash (@AmitKumarDash_) September 10, 2022

Unwanted! — Manish Gogoi (@Gogoi9Manish) September 10, 2022

I am big fan of yours, i have an objection for the word “her majesty” don’t forget we are born free. — Saurabh Sinha (@saurabh30579220) September 10, 2022

Sudarshan ji ,your art is love & respected the world over,but you need to check whom you are giving tribute too.Its a shame & utter disrespect to our freedom fighters. — NITIN (@NitinSocool) September 10, 2022

Appreciating Pattnaik’s sand art, a Twitter user wrote, “So amazing! So heartfelt! As usual my dear friend you’ve created a perfect tribute!”. Another person remarked, “Thank you sir – this is truly a beautiful tribute. I hope @RoyalFamily will see. cc. @royalfocus1”. [sic]

However, expressing an opposite point of view a Twitter user commented, “Few forget that she ruled us and exploited and also bankrupted still we Indians are holding great pride for her it’s ok to show condolences on somebodies demise but here we are over doing”. [sic]

Asserting the same sentiment, another person wrote, “Sudarshan ji ,your art is love & respected the world over,but you need to check whom you are giving tribute too.Its a shame & utter disrespect to our freedom fighters.” [sic]