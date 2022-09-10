scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

Indian sand artists pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, netizens divided

Popular sand artists Sudarsan Pattnaik and Manas Sahoo created sand sculptures of Queen Elizabeth II after she passed away on September 8, 2022.

Sudarsan Pattnaik, Manas Sahoo, Queen Elizabeth II, Sudarsan Pattnaik and Manas Sahoond queen elizabeth sand art, Indian sand artists pay tribute to UK queen, Queen Elizabeth colonial Legacy, Indian expressWhile many appreciated the sand artists for their work, many critiqued them for paying tribute to the Queen of UK as they saw her as a symbol of opressive colonial rule in India.

Earlier this week on Thursday, the United Kingdom’s longest-serving monarch passed away at the age of 96 years. Leaders and celebrities across the world expressed their condolences on the Queen’s death.

On Friday, Sudarsan Pattnaik and Manas Sahoo, popular sand artists from India, made sand sculptures of Queen Elizabeth.

While tweeting a picture of his latest creation, Pattnaik wrote, “Heartfelt Tribute to Her Majesty #QueenElizabeth II , the world has lost a great personality. My SandArt with installation of 740 roses at Puri beach in India.” Manas Sahoo also shared the picture of Queen’s sand sculpture made at the Puri beach on Twitter.

Despite their masterful creations, the netizens were divided over the choice of subject. While many appreciated the sand artists for their work, several others critiqued them for paying tribute to the Queen of the UK as they saw her as a symbol of the oppressive colonial rule in India.

Appreciating Pattnaik’s sand art, a Twitter user wrote, “So amazing! So heartfelt! As usual my dear friend you’ve created a perfect tribute!”. Another person remarked, “Thank you sir – this is truly a beautiful tribute. I hope @RoyalFamily will see. cc. @royalfocus1”. [sic]

However, expressing an opposite point of view a Twitter user commented, “Few forget that she ruled us and exploited and also bankrupted still we Indians are holding great pride for her it’s ok to show condolences on somebodies demise but here we are over doing”. [sic]

Asserting the same sentiment, another person wrote, “Sudarshan ji ,your art is love & respected the world over,but you need to check whom you are giving tribute too.Its a shame & utter disrespect to our freedom fighters.” [sic]

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-09-2022 at 06:06:06 pm
