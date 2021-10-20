Indian Railways uses Squid Game to win battle against Covid-19, internet is in splits

The popularity of the Korean Netflix show Squid Game is soaring by the day. Apart from social media and brands, even government agencies have started using the show to convey meaningful messages, latest one being the Indian Railways.

Sharing a quirky creative using the Korean drama’s iconic giant doll, the department warned all to follow Covid-19 protocol seriously. The doll, which has a macabre role in the dystopian drama, wears a mask. It also showed the masked guards from the show, standing at a distance of 2 gaz (yards).

They also added three rules to “win a game against Covid-19”. While featuring show’s guest star Gong Yoo, known for playing ddakji, with a red envelope that reads ‘I am vaccinated’, it also showed common people queuing up, urging them to wear masks in public.

But what really got many laughs online was how, the government agency swapped show’s signature Dalgona candy in lead actor’s Lee Jung-jae’s hand with a sanitiser bottle.

Earlier, Mumbai Police too had joined the Squid Game meme trend to remind people about traffic rules. In a witty take, referring to the show’s game — red light, green light — the cops gave a simple hack how one can save themselves from getting eliminated.

You are the ‘frontman’ of your ‘game’ on the road: you can save yourself from getting eliminated.

Stop at red lights.#SafetyNotAGame #EliminateSpeedGames pic.twitter.com/SvzjosBrK4 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) October 14, 2021

For the uninitiated, the 9-episode show revolves around a grim premise, where people who are strapped for cash, decide to play deadly six children’s games. The show captured the raw emotions and desperation for money, and the lengths one goes to become rich. The premise is of a contest starting with 456 players but the number keeps going down as players are terminated — for the huge cash prize which is at stake. As the show progresses, things take a dark and sinister turn.