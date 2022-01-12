Indian Railways shares stunning views of snow-covered stations, wows all online

From Kashmir to Himachal Pradesh, several tourist destinations have been receiving snowfall and the breathtaking views are offering some respite amid the gloomy third wave of the coronavirus pandemic. As heavy snow blanketed towns, the India Railways also shared mesmerising photographs of trains stations starting a huge buzz online.

From Srinagar’s Dal Lake to Manali in Himachal Pradesh, residents have been flooding social media sites with pictures of snow-covered terrains, and the Indian Railways too joined in the conversation with their “winter” content.

Sharing a video of a train entering snow-covered Sadura Railway Station at Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir, the Ministry of Railways showed how the freezing cold didn’t hamper its services.

The breathtaking view of the snow clad train entering snow covered Sadura Railway Station at Baramulla – Banihal section. pic.twitter.com/4hrzLWFfD4 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 11, 2022

The ministry also shared another video of the picturesque Kalka-Shimla rail route, showing a toy train passing through a tunnel. Explaining the significance of the location, the ministry said the video shows the iconic tunnel number 91 near the Taradevi station, which is on the UNESCO-declared heritage Kalka-Shimla route.

विश्व प्रसिद्ध कालका-शिमला रेल रूट का मनमोहक दृश्य: यूनेस्को द्वारा घोषित हेरिटेज ‘कालका-शिमला’ रूट पर तारादेवी स्टेशन के नजदीक सुरंग संख्या 91 से गुजरती हुई स्पेशल पैसेंजर टॉय ट्रेन सैलानियों के आकर्षण का केंद्र बनी हुई है। pic.twitter.com/AdsJp79Arv — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 11, 2022

As netizens were impressed by the frosty views, with many dubbing it as straight out of a fairytale, the Indian Railways also shared a video of how it maintains its tracks in severe weather.

Raosaheb Patil Danve, Union Minister of State for Railways shared a small video showing cutters clearing snow-covered tracks in Banihal to ensure train services are not affected and passengers can experience a “smooth movement”.

As the video from Kashmir started doing the rounds on the internet, many said it was hard to believe the clips are from India. “Looks like a country from Europe,” commented one user, while another added: “This is a heavenly experience”.

Welcome to Hogwards in India 🇮🇳 https://t.co/mnHn7V3bCn — Bindu Parmar (@bindzparmar) January 12, 2022

A beautiful scenery with this picture of railways thank you for your shared with us it’s rare scene.👍🤝 https://t.co/23pinS6ZE9 — R.C. Celupuri (@celupuri) January 11, 2022

Reminds me of Polar Express pic.twitter.com/TvDgESrWqc — Pramila Shrivastava🇮🇳 (@Pramila695) January 11, 2022

Absolutely beautiful — Harish Kumar Sinhal (@harishsinhal) January 11, 2022

This is an heavenly experience… I’ve been to Shimla twice, both times we used toy trains! — Aseem Chandna 🇮🇳 Hindu Nationalist (@aseemchandna) January 11, 2022

Yes its look like a iceland — Raghuwar Sarda (@raghuvarsarda) January 11, 2022

I want to go there… God place — piyushkaran s vyas (@piyushkaran_s) January 12, 2022

As various mountain regions received fresh snowfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday warned people about a return of cold wave condition across North India.