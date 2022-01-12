scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Indian Railways shares stunning views of snow-covered stations, wows all online

From Srinagar’s Dal Lake to Manali in Himachal Pradesh, residents have been flooding social media sites with pictures of snow-covered terrains, and the Indian Railways too joined in the conversation with their “winter” content.

January 12, 2022
From Srinagar to Shimla, various railway stations in north India currently looks like a winter wonderland.

From Kashmir to Himachal Pradesh, several tourist destinations have been receiving snowfall and the breathtaking views are offering some respite amid the gloomy third wave of the coronavirus pandemic. As heavy snow blanketed towns, the India Railways also shared mesmerising photographs of trains stations starting a huge buzz online.

ALSO WATCH |Vehicles pass through snow-covered Zojilla pass as temperature dips to -27 degrees

Sharing a video of a train entering snow-covered Sadura Railway Station at Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir, the Ministry of Railways showed how the freezing cold didn’t hamper its services.

The ministry also shared another video of the picturesque Kalka-Shimla rail route, showing a toy train passing through a tunnel. Explaining the significance of the location, the ministry said the video shows the iconic tunnel number 91 near the Taradevi station, which is on the UNESCO-declared heritage Kalka-Shimla route.

As netizens were impressed by the frosty views, with many dubbing it as straight out of a fairytale, the Indian Railways also shared a video of how it maintains its tracks in severe weather.

Raosaheb Patil Danve, Union Minister of State for Railways shared a small video showing cutters clearing snow-covered tracks in Banihal to ensure train services are not affected and passengers can experience a “smooth movement”.

As the video from Kashmir started doing the rounds on the internet, many said it was hard to believe the clips are from India. “Looks like a country from Europe,” commented one user, while another added: “This is a heavenly experience”.

As various mountain regions received fresh snowfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday warned people about a return of cold wave condition across North India.

