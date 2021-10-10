Railways recreates iconic 1988 song ‘Mile Sur Mera Tumhara’, evokes nostalgia

The Indian Railways has left desi netizens nostalgic after posting a video featuring Pandit Bhimsen Joshi’s iconic 1988 song ‘Mile Sur Mera Tumhara’.

The 6-minute clip which, according to the tweet, is dedicated to all employees of the railways, begins with Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that a country would gain speed as well as progress through the railways.

It goes on to show various railway stations across the country and the picturesque locations that trains cover as the recreated version of the song plays in the background. The song is an extension of the ‘Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ campaign and includes initiatives taken by the ministry to celebrate the 75th year of Independence. The new version has been sung in 13 different languages.

Watch the video here:

The video also highlights winning moments of the Tokyo Olympics featuring sportspersons PV Sindhu, Mirabai Chanu, Neeraj Chopra and Ravi Dahiya as well as the hockey team. The clip concludes with ministry officials, including Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw singing the national anthem.

Mile Sur Mera Tumhara, also known as Ek Sur( One Tune), was recorded in 1988 demonstrating India’s inclusive nature and promoting unity in diversity. Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 35,000 views with netizens feeling nostalgic after watching the video.