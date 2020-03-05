Indian Railways’ post on women porters at stations sparks debate on social media

The post went viral and left people divided on the matter online. The post went viral and left people divided on the matter online.

In the run upto the International Women’s day celebrated on March 8, Indian Railways tweeted about female porters who work in several stations across the country. However, after Congress MP Shashi Tharoor weighed in the tweet ended up sparking a debate on social media.

On Tuesday, the official Twitter handle of Indian Railways shared three photos of women carrying luggage at stations and hailed them.

“Working for Indian Railways, these lady coolies have proved that they are second to none !! We salute them !!” said the tweet.

Working for Indian Railways, these lady coolies have proved that they are second to none !! We salute them !! pic.twitter.com/UDoGATVwUZ — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 4, 2020

While many agreed that it showed a woman can do any job just as good as a man, others argued that the profession itself was nothing to celebrate. Some defended the profession saying it was a good avenue to provide employment.

So while Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan retweeted the original tweet saying “Yeh hain #coolieno1 (They are #coolieno1)”, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said we should be ashamed of such “primitive practices”.

Here are some of the tweets criticising the Railways:

This is a disgrace. But instead of being ashamed of this primitive practice, our @RailMinIndia is proudly boasting of this exploitation of poor women to carry heavy head loads?! https://t.co/qPvqjBfarw — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 4, 2020

The fact that we need human beings, let alone women, to carry such loads does not reflect well on India. @RailMinIndia should have installed trolleys & ramps in all stations instead. That would have empowered female & male passengers alike to carry their own luggage. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 4, 2020

This is a disgusting tweet. While it attempts to portray that women are equal to men,a host of questions remain unanswered: why are women being forced to work thus, and that too by a government agency? What prevents the Railways from giving them vehicles on which to haul luggage? — RJ (@nesoron) March 4, 2020

It’s not something to be proud of.

It’s shameful

That ladies are compelled to become coolies, at Railway Station’s. It could not be a choice,

But

Bcoz these ladies were left with no choice. No better option, to feed their families.

Sad. — Indur Chhugani (@IndurChhugani) March 4, 2020

Are you kidding me??… It’s 2020 and the state feels good that see now even woman carry others bags for ₹20… You should be ashamed!! — Avatar_Aang (@the_aang1) March 4, 2020

Why can’t you provide trolleys for people to push their own luggage. Also provide battery operated vehicles for differently abled & elderly citizens. Humans carrying luggage of others for pittance is no empowerment — پربھا (@deepsealioness) March 4, 2020

And here are the tweets that said it was something to highlight:

respectfully saying physical labor is neither shameful nor be looked down upon

agree on #minimumwage for the same

that is and needs to be always respectable @RailMinIndia

good this government has looked after that and should always — Lahaina (@aasifa90) March 5, 2020

That is called courage. Atleast she ain’t begging. Wok liberals will start dropping crocodile tears here, but won’t spare a second to suggest something better. https://t.co/KpYe8FZDue — Deepak Singh (@DesiMogambo) March 5, 2020

Heavy weight lifting, boxing mein medal laaye to sar par bitha lete hain. Kehte hain aurton ko aur sports khilao. Ye aurtein mehnat karke paise kama rahi hain to comments mein kuch gyaani railways ko gaaliyaan de rahe hain. Well done Railways! This is Equality! — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) March 4, 2020

No one is forcing these (Brave) women to do this hard work of

‘ sahayak ‘ ; many women work on farms ( as labourers & owners ) which also involves hard toil. So nothing wrong in doing hard work as long as it is sincere & earn something for their family — Raghavendra Upadhya (@RvUpadhya) March 4, 2020

There are a significant number of women porters in the states of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. The Indian Railways’ tweet featured Manju Devi, who became the first woman in the North Western Railways to take up the job of a porter at Jaipur Station. She was among several women achievers whose efforts were recognised by President Ram Nath Kovind in 2018.

After the first tweet on porters, Indian Railways tweeted about the women employed in various posts:

Our Women, Our Pride: Take a look at Railways’ women staff at Malda Coaching depot & Malda Mechanised Laundry in West Bengal. Their perseverance and dedication is a reflection of Indian Railways’ commitment to provide best in class facilities for all passengers. #SheInspiresUs pic.twitter.com/WwDdrFL8U8 — Piyush Goyal Office (@PiyushGoyalOffc) March 4, 2020

Chittaranjan Locomotive Works(CLW) commissioned its 400th loco of FY 2019-20, flagged off by the senior most woman employee, Smt Annamma Varghese of CLW. The loco was driven by Mrs. Surachi Kumari, Loco pilot and Miss Anupriya Kumari, Asst loco pilot. #EachforEqual pic.twitter.com/KKk2mXuqBT — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 4, 2020

As part of the celebrations of International Women’s Day on March 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that he would hand over control of his social media accounts to a group of women achievers to inspire people with their stories.

