Thursday, March 05, 2020
Indian Railways’ post on women porters at stations sparks debate on social media

While Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan retweeted the post, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor slammed the tweet saying we should be ashamed of "primitive practices".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 5, 2020 4:21:37 pm
women's day, indian railways, women coolies, railways female coolies, indian railways female coolies, viral news, indian express The post went viral and left people divided on the matter online.

In the run upto the International Women’s day celebrated on March 8, Indian Railways tweeted about female porters who work in several stations across the country. However, after Congress MP Shashi Tharoor weighed in the tweet ended up sparking a debate on social media.

On Tuesday, the official Twitter handle of Indian Railways shared three photos of women carrying luggage at stations and hailed them.

“Working for Indian Railways, these lady coolies have proved that they are second to none !! We salute them !!” said the tweet.

While many agreed that it showed a woman can do any job just as good as a man, others argued that the profession itself was nothing to celebrate. Some defended the profession saying it was a good avenue to provide employment.

So while Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan retweeted the original tweet saying “Yeh hain #coolieno1 (They are #coolieno1)”, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said we should be ashamed of such “primitive practices”.

Here are some of the tweets criticising the Railways:

And here are the tweets that said it was something to highlight:

There are a significant number of women porters in the states of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. The Indian Railways’ tweet featured Manju Devi, who became the first woman in the North Western Railways to take up the job of a porter at Jaipur Station. She was among several women achievers whose efforts were recognised by President Ram Nath Kovind in 2018.

After the first tweet on porters, Indian Railways tweeted about the women employed in various posts:

As part of the celebrations of International Women’s Day on March 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that he would hand over control of his social media accounts to a group of women achievers to inspire people with their stories.

