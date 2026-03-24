Mother seeks help for sick baby on train from Bengaluru; doctor arrives at next station: ‘Grateful to Indian Railways’

As the train reached Hindupur station, a doctor was already present to attend to the baby

Travelling with an infant can be full of surprises, and even a small health scare can leave parents anxious. A recent incident during a train journey highlighted how a tense moment can quickly turn into reassurance with timely help.

Dentist Dr Bhavna K shared a video recounting what happened while she was travelling with her baby on March 13. She said the child began vomiting repeatedly soon after being fed drumstick soup during their journey from Bengaluru to Gujarat.

Describing the experience as one that went “from panic to relief in a moving train”, Bhavan explained that she approached the train ticket examiner (TTE) to ask if medicines could be arranged onboard. She admitted she did not expect much assistance at the time.