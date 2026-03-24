Mother seeks help for sick baby on train from Bengaluru; doctor arrives at next station: ‘Grateful to Indian Railways’

Travelling with an infant can be full of surprises, and even a small health scare can leave parents anxious. A recent incident during a train journey highlighted how a tense moment can quickly turn into reassurance with timely help.
Dentist Dr Bhavna K shared a video recounting what happened while she was travelling with her baby on March 13. She said the child began vomiting repeatedly soon after being fed drumstick soup during their journey from Bengaluru to Gujarat.
Describing the experience as one that went “from panic to relief in a moving train”, Bhavan explained that she approached the train ticket examiner (TTE) to ask if medicines could be arranged onboard. She admitted she did not expect much assistance at the time.
However, the response was swift. As the train reached Hindupur station, a doctor was already present to attend to the baby. The child was examined and given the required medication, and the family was also issued a proper bill for the treatment.
The prompt intervention helped ease the mother’s worries and ensured the journey continued without further disruption. She later said she was “truly shocked” by how quickly everything was handled and expressed gratitude towards Indian Railways for stepping in during a difficult moment.
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The video drew positive reactions on Instagram, with several users appreciating the quick coordination. An Instagram user wrote, “When help is possible, Indian Railways makes sure it’s available at the next station. This level of support deserves real respect. Salute to Indian Railways.”
Another commented, “Thankyou for highlighting the positive side of our railways despite of the huge crowds, emergencies like these are addressed with empathy and compassion.”
“Generally people are prompt in posting the worst exeriences with Indian Railways. They often forget to mention about the good ones. Thank you for sharing this experience. Hope your child is feeling better,” a third user wrote. A fourth commenter said, “I’m at the railway hospital and we attend a lot of medical emergency calls in trains.”