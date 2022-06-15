Indian Railways launches first private rail service, welcomes passengers with colourful folk performances

India’s first private train, aimed at promoting domestic tourism, under the Bharat Gaurav scheme has been flagged off from Coimbatore. The train will make stops at Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Yelahanka, Dharmavaram, Mantralayam Road, and Wadi before ending its journey in the holy town of Shirdi in Maharashtra.

B Guganesan, the Chief Public Relations Officer of Southern Railway, told ANI, “Railway has leased this train to a service provider for a period of 2 years. The service provider has refurbished the coach seats. At least three trips will be done per month. It has a total of 20 coaches including 1st, 2nd & 3rd class AC coaches and sleeper coaches.”

On Tuesday, as the first batch of passengers boarded the train, they were welcomed with a presentation of India’s traditional dances at the railway station.

The photographs and videos of the train’s inaugural run are going viral on social media.

Promoting India’s rich cultural heritage! Southern Railway becomes the first zone to get its first Registered service provider under the ‘Bharat Gaurav’ Scheme & commence operations of the maiden service from Coimbatore North to Sainagar Shirdi, today. pic.twitter.com/7cPSj9iP8i — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) June 14, 2022

First ever Bharat Gaurav Train has been flagged off on Coimbatore North to Sainagar Shirdi route today at 6:00 PM! The train will cover several historical destinations on the route while giving the passengers an insight into the cultural heritage of the country. pic.twitter.com/IR55aYzyN0 — Ministry of Tourism (@tourismgoi) June 14, 2022

Final touches – Coimbatore – Shirdi by a private operator under the ‘Bharat Gaurav’ scheme of Indian Railways will be leaving from Coimbatore by 6.00 pm. pic.twitter.com/v0JDXPZjIf — Kishore Chandran🇮🇳 (@Kishore36451190) June 14, 2022

While several people expressed their excitement over the newly-launched train, many people criticised the government’s move to collaborate with a private company for this endeavour.

Looks like for old couches and engine… They painted up and hooked to the track.. Privatisation for this type of legendary networks will always effects on middle class category. — Satya Swaroop (@Swaroop_Battula) June 15, 2022

Selling to private is “Gaurav” ha ha… pic.twitter.com/0J5iqP7rH8 — EK (@kathirela79) June 15, 2022