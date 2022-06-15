scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Must Read

Indian Railways launches first private rail service, welcomes passengers with colourful folk performances

The train has 20 coaches including 1st, 2nd and 3rd class AC and sleeper coaches.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 15, 2022 2:52:13 pm
Indian Railways, Indian Railways Private train, Bharat Gaurav scheme, Indian railways Bharat Gaurav scheme, Indian ExpressThe train will start its journey from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu and conclude in Shirdi in Maharashtra.

India’s first private train, aimed at promoting domestic tourism, under the Bharat Gaurav scheme has been flagged off from Coimbatore. The train will make stops at Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Yelahanka, Dharmavaram, Mantralayam Road, and Wadi before ending its journey in the holy town of Shirdi in Maharashtra.

B Guganesan, the Chief Public Relations Officer of Southern Railway, told ANI, “Railway has leased this train to a service provider for a period of 2 years. The service provider has refurbished the coach seats. At least three trips will be done per month. It has a total of 20 coaches including 1st, 2nd & 3rd class AC coaches and sleeper coaches.”

ALSO READ |‘Thank you Indian Railways”: Man appreciates staff after being served iftar

On Tuesday, as the first batch of passengers boarded the train, they were welcomed with a presentation of India’s traditional dances at the railway station.

The photographs and videos of the train’s inaugural run are going viral on social media.

While tweeting a video of the newly refurbished train, the Ministry of Tourism wrote, “First ever Bharat Gaurav Train has been flagged off on Coimbatore North to Sainagar Shirdi route today at 6:00 PM! The train will cover several historical destinations on the route while giving the passengers an insight into the cultural heritage of the country.”

While several people expressed their excitement over the newly-launched train, many people criticised the government’s move to collaborate with a private company for this endeavour.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 15: Latest News
Advertisement