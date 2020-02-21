Follow Us:
Friday, February 21, 2020
Here is how you can get free platform ticket at this Delhi station

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 21, 2020 3:43:12 pm
indian railways, piyush goyal, fit india, indian railways free platform ticket, fitness machine, fit india movement Viewed over one lakh times, the video has prompted several reactions online with many lauding the initiative.

Travellers in Delhi now have an interesting way of getting fit as well as getting a free platform ticket. To encourage fitness, a squat machine has been installed at Anand Vihar Railway Station, which dispenses a free platform ticket after commuter exercises in front of the machine.

The announcement was made in a post by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, which was shared along with a short video captioned, “फिटनेस के साथ बचत भी” (save while staying fit.

Watch the video here:

In the 25 second video, which has now gone viral on social media, a man can be seen doing squats to avail a free entry in the railway station. On completing the task, the machine sensors count the number of squats and dispense the ticket.

Viewed over one lakh times, the video has prompted several reactions online with many lauding the initiative.

What do you have to say about this initiative? Tell us in the comments section below.

