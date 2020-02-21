Here is how you can get free platform ticket at this Delhi station

Viewed over one lakh times, the video has prompted several reactions online with many lauding the initiative. Viewed over one lakh times, the video has prompted several reactions online with many lauding the initiative.

Travellers in Delhi now have an interesting way of getting fit as well as getting a free platform ticket. To encourage fitness, a squat machine has been installed at Anand Vihar Railway Station, which dispenses a free platform ticket after commuter exercises in front of the machine.

The announcement was made in a post by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, which was shared along with a short video captioned, “फिटनेस के साथ बचत भी” (save while staying fit.

Watch the video here:

फिटनेस के साथ बचत भी: दिल्ली के आनंद विहार रेलवे स्टेशन पर फिटनेस को प्रोत्साहित करने के लिए अनूठा प्रयोग किया गया है। यहां लगाई गई मशीन के सामने एक्सरसाइज करने पर प्लेटफार्म टिकट निशुल्क लिया जा सकता है। pic.twitter.com/RL79nKEJBp — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 21, 2020

In the 25 second video, which has now gone viral on social media, a man can be seen doing squats to avail a free entry in the railway station. On completing the task, the machine sensors count the number of squats and dispense the ticket.

Viewed over one lakh times, the video has prompted several reactions online with many lauding the initiative.

What do you have to say about this initiative? Tell us in the comments section below.

