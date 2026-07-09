Couple transforms AC train coach into ‘honeymoon coupe’, Indian Railways takes action

A viral video showing a train’s First AC cabin decorated like a lavish ‘honeymoon suite’ has prompted the Indian Railways to suspend a ticket checker and order an inquiry.

The incident took place aboard train number 11002 Nandigram Express on July 6, where a First AC coupe was decorated with balloons, thousands of rose petals, and an “I Love You” message.

Watch here:

“Balloon, Roses .. I love you” 😳 A couple travelling on Train No. 11002 Nandigram Express turned First AC cabin imto ‘honeymoon suite’ They had hired a private decorator online to decorate their 1st AC coupe. BIG ACTION 🚨 The Ticket Checker has been suspended, and a… pic.twitter.com/q5VJ0UqNxC — News Algebra (@NewsAlgebraIND) July 8, 2026

Indian Railways responds

The South Central Railway said the decorator had entered the coach without authorisation, calling it a “serious lapse” in security.

In a statement shared on X, the railway zone said, “A couple travelling in Train No. 11002 Nandigram Express on 6th July 2026 had privately engaged a decorator online to decorate their 1st AC coupe. The decorator’s entry into the coach at Jalna station was unauthorised and is viewed as a serious lapse. The concerned staff member has been placed under suspension, and a detailed departmental inquiry has been ordered. Appropriate action will be taken based on the inquiry findings.”

Chief Ticket Inspector Girish Kumar, who was on duty during the incident, has been suspended pending the outcome of the inquiry. Officials said the investigation will determine how an outsider gained access to the First AC coach without permission and identify those responsible for the lapse.

A couple travelling in Train No. 11002 Nandigram express on 6/7/26 had privately engaged a decorator online to decorate their 1st AC coupe. The decorator’s entry into the coach was unauthorised and is viewed as a serious lapse. The concerned staff (Ticket Checker ) has been… — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2026

Social media reactions

Reacting to the incident, a social media user wrote, “Coupe is meant for privacy. Whatever they want they should be able to do. When people goes for Jatra and all at that point of time also they hang haara (garland), photo frames, decorates whole coaches etc.”

Another user commented, “They suspend a ticket checker because a couple created a beautiful, harmless memory in their paid 1st AC cabin? Vandals who smash windows… carry bakari (goats) on train walk away free.”

“The suspended staff should be rewarded,” a third user reacted.

However, not all were in favour of decorating the cabin. Criticising the newlyweds, a user wrote, “Good… arrest the TT and also name shame those two cringe couple.”