Indian Railways comes up with special ‘Vrat menu’ for those fasting during Navratri

The festival of Navratri began on September 26 and will conclude on October 5. The auspicious festival is observed in honour of Goddess Durga and many Indians fast on these days and consume only ‘Vrat food’. For those travelling by train during the festival, the Indian Railways has you covered. They are offering a special menu that would be served on trains during the entire festival.

The Ministry of Railways tweeted a photo of a Navratri thali on September 25. “During the auspicious festival of Navratri, IR brings to you a special menu to satiate your Vrat cravings, being served from 26.09.22 – 05.10.22. Order the Navratri delicacies for your train journey from ‘Food on Track’ app, visit http://ecatering.irctc.co.in or call on 1323,” the Indian Railways tweeted.

See the post below:

During the auspicious festival of Navratri, IR brings to you a special menu to satiate your Vrat cravings, being served from 26.09.22 – 05.10.22. Order the Navratri delicacies for your train journey from ‘Food on Track’ app, visit https://t.co/VE7XkOqwzV or call on 1323. pic.twitter.com/RpYN6n7Nug — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 25, 2022

The Navratri special menu includes aloo chaap and sabudana tikki in starters and the main course includes sabudana khichdi, kofta curry and paneer makhmali with parathas.

The facility is only available on IRCTC trains that offer e-catering facilities. The special thali items are initially priced at Rs 99.

Passengers can avail of the facility in three steps. Firstly, they can ‘choose the outlet’. Passengers need to enter the PNR number and search for restaurants nearby for the journey. Then to complete the order, they can choose the food and schedule an order while paying online or choosing a cash-on-delivery option. Then, the food will be delivered to the seat.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh also shared the photo of the Navratri thali on Twitter Monday. “Indian Railways – Navratri Special,” he wrote.

The tweet has received more than 43,000 likes and over 3,400 retweets since being posted.