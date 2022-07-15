After rain plays spoilsport, Indian Railways books cab so student doesn’t miss train to Chennai

It’s hardly anything new when heavy monsoon rains disrupt train services in any part of our country. However, the Indian Railways went out of its way to help a young student when torrential rains spoiled his plans to reach IIT Madras. The heartwarming story has now gone viral, earning plaudits online.

Satyam Gadhvi from Gujarat was scheduled to travel to Chennai to attend classes at IIT Madras recently. The aerospace engineering student booked a train ticket to travel from Ekta Nagar in Narmada district to Vadodara, from where he would travel to his final destination, Chennai. However, the rain played spoilsport and his train from Ekta Nagar railway station to Vadodara was cancelled as some parts of the track got washed away.

While in most cases, a refund is the best a passenger can hope for in such situations, this time the railways did not stop at that. In a video message, Gadhvi explained how the staff at Ekta Nagar station booked a cab for him to travel to Vadodara so he could catch the train to Chennai.

“They showed how much importance they give to each and every passenger of railways,” he said about the railway staff. “The driver was nice. He took it as a challenge to catch a train from Vadodara,” he added, expressing his gratitude for all. “At Vadodara station also, railway officers were ready for us. They helped me out. I didn’t even need to search for the platform. I didn’t even need to pick up my luggage. They did it all for me,” he explained, thanking all involved for being able to carry on with his journey.

The video message shared by the Vadodara DRM on Twitter created a buzz online, with many appreciating the railway staff’s gesture to help an anxious student in a time of distress.

