Expat shares parenting habits she ‘happily borrowed’ from Indian families

Parenting styles vary across cultures, and debates over which approach is better are nothing new. But a woman from abroad living in India has won hearts online after sharing a few Indian parenting traditions that she says have transformed the way she raises her children.
Ksenia Kala, who has been living in India with her family for the past few years, recently posted a video on Instagram highlighting Indian parenting practices she has embraced. A mother of four, Ksenia describes herself in her Instagram bio as someone who is “creating a family life I love.”
In the viral video, which has garnered more than five lakh views, Ksenia reflected on customs that initially felt unfamiliar but eventually became some of her favourite parts of family life.
One of the traditions she adopted was bed-sharing with her children. “It helped me bond with my babies and made breastfeeding and nighttime parenting much easier,” she said, adding that in her family, children usually move into their own rooms around the age of five.
Ksenia also spoke about the Indian tradition of daily oil massages for babies, calling it “a beautiful ritual of connection and nurturing.” She particularly appreciates the role grandparents play in the process, saying it creates precious moments of family involvement while supporting both the baby and the new mother.
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Another aspect she said she admires is the thought that goes into naming children. According to Ksenia, Indian names are often deeply connected to culture, history and values. “One of my favorite things about raising my children in India has been giving them Indian names,” she shared.
She also highlighted how Indian mothers often dress up for their children’s birthdays, viewing the occasion as special for mothers too. “A child’s birthday is also a special day for the mother,” she said, adding that she often wears a sari for her children’s birthday celebrations.
The video has gone viral and many took to the comments to react. One user wrote, “Child’s birthday is literally also the mother’s second birth. No matter how much the world tries to normalise child birth.. it is a miracle.”
Another person added, “Ohh there are millions of things in India which given by our mothers.. here once she becomes mother then nothing else is important for here than their child. Even husbands also got ignored.. for us mother is everything for us she is greater than god she is super woman she is infinity of love we get in life.”