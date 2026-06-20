Expat shares parenting habits she ‘happily borrowed’ from Indian families

In the viral video, Ksenia reflected on customs that initially felt unfamiliar but eventually became some of her favourite parts of family life.

Parenting styles vary across cultures, and debates over which approach is better are nothing new. But a woman from abroad living in India has won hearts online after sharing a few Indian parenting traditions that she says have transformed the way she raises her children.

Ksenia Kala, who has been living in India with her family for the past few years, recently posted a video on Instagram highlighting Indian parenting practices she has embraced. A mother of four, Ksenia describes herself in her Instagram bio as someone who is “creating a family life I love.”

In the viral video, which has garnered more than five lakh views, Ksenia reflected on customs that initially felt unfamiliar but eventually became some of her favourite parts of family life.