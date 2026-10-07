Indian-origin woman arrested in Canada after confrontation with pedestrian turns physical

In the video, the man at the receiving end of the assault claimed that the woman's husband, who was behind the wheel, was driving without valid insurance.

An Indian-origin woman was arrested in Calgary, Canada, after a confrontation with a pedestrian, who filmed the act on his phone and later circulated it online.

The incident reportedly started when the vehicle carrying the woman allegedly failed to give way to a pedestrian crossing the road. The man began filming the encounter on his phone, after which the situation appeared to escalate.

In the video, the woman is seen getting out of the passenger side of the vehicle and confronting the pedestrian. She appears to tell him that recording her was illegal before reaching for his phone.

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“It’s not legal to make a video,” she can be heard saying in the footage.