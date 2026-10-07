Indian-origin woman arrested in Canada after confrontation with pedestrian turns physical

An Indian-origin woman was arrested in Calgary, Canada, after a confrontation with a pedestrian, who filmed the act on his phone and later circulated it online.
The incident reportedly started when the vehicle carrying the woman allegedly failed to give way to a pedestrian crossing the road. The man began filming the encounter on his phone, after which the situation appeared to escalate.
In the video, the woman is seen getting out of the passenger side of the vehicle and confronting the pedestrian. She appears to tell him that recording her was illegal before reaching for his phone.
“It’s not legal to make a video,” she can be heard saying in the footage.
The confrontation then turned physical, with the woman allegedly grabbing the man’s backpack and dragging him across the pavement. The police arrived at the scene soon after and arrested her.
In the video, the man at the receiving end of the assault claimed that the woman’s husband, who was behind the wheel, was driving without valid insurance. Authorities have not publicly provided further details about the viral video or the circumstances surrounding the arrest.
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The footage has since been viewed thousands of times on social media, prompting a debate over the confrontation and whether a person can legally record an incident taking place in a public space.
“Before you mess with people, make sure your papers are legit,” one user commented.
“Why do they always think that they’re above the law? Probably because they usually get away with it,” another wrote.
“You have no right to act superior in a country that isn’t yours,” a third user said, while another added, “She forgot that she’s not in India anymore.”
The Calgary incident comes weeks after another case involving an Indian-origin woman in Canada also drew attention online.
Raj Tiwana was arrested following a confrontation with her tenant, who later posted a series of videos alleging that his landlady had repeatedly harassed him and interfered in his life. The dispute reportedly began after Tiwana objected to the tenant using a barbecue in the garden while a friend was visiting. She allegedly accused him of trying to burn down her property.