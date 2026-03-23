From borrowed flight tickets to Microsoft director: The Rs 40 lakh gamble that changed this Indian-origin techie’s life

The inspiring story of an Indian-origin techie, tracing her journey from financial uncertainty to a senior position at Microsoft, has caught the Internet’s attention.
Currently serving as Senior Director for Developer GTM and Marketing at Microsoft, Priyanka Vergadia shared a heartwarming video talking about the early obstacles she faced, the risks she embraced, and her journey from India to the United States for higher education.
In the now-viral Reel, Vergadia revealed that her very first flight was a one-way trip to the US, made possible through a student loan of Rs 40 lakh. At that point, her father had mortgaged his land to secure the loan, and even the cost of her flight ticket was covered by borrowed money.
Reflecting on her early days abroad, Vergadia shared that her first semester was difficult. The unfamiliar teaching style and the challenge of adjusting to a completely new environment made the transition tough. She also quickly learned everyday survival skills like cooking, cleaning, and managing her finances. The urgency to find a job immediately after graduation weighed heavily, as she had to repay the loan.
Even in the face of these challenges, she said it was hope that kept her going. Speaking about her professional journey, Vergadia noted that she has worked with global technology giants such as Google and Intel, in addition to Microsoft. Her career has also given her opportunities to travel extensively. One of the most meaningful moments for her was bringing her parents to the US for her graduation, and they took their first flight for the occasion.
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The video quickly gained traction, with several social media users applauding Vergadia for her remarkable journey. “The Risk was more than worth it. Congratulations.. It Opened a whole world of opportunities for you,” a user wrote. “À True influencer. Kudos to you! Thanks for inspiring millions through content like this,” another user commented.
“The student life here is not as difficult as you portray. We had loans, we worked hard and partied hard as well. We had the confidence to pay back the loan, it didn’t worry us. That period was the best phase of our life,” a third user reacted.