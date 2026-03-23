From borrowed flight tickets to Microsoft director: The Rs 40 lakh gamble that changed this Indian-origin techie’s life

Reflecting on her early days abroad, the Indian-origin techie shared that her first semester was difficult (Representational image created by Meta AI)

The inspiring story of an Indian-origin techie, tracing her journey from financial uncertainty to a senior position at Microsoft, has caught the Internet’s attention.

Currently serving as Senior Director for Developer GTM and Marketing at Microsoft, Priyanka Vergadia shared a heartwarming video talking about the early obstacles she faced, the risks she embraced, and her journey from India to the United States for higher education.

In the now-viral Reel, Vergadia revealed that her very first flight was a one-way trip to the US, made possible through a student loan of Rs 40 lakh. At that point, her father had mortgaged his land to secure the loan, and even the cost of her flight ticket was covered by borrowed money.