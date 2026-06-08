‘I failed IIT, saw her cry’: Google techie shares his Times Square billboard moment with mother, internet applauds

An Indian-origin Google employee in the United States is winning hearts online after he gave an emotional tribute to his mother. Abhijay Arora Vuyyuru captured the moment during a video call with his mother, showing her his billboard appearance in New York’s Times Square.

In a viral Instagram video, Vuyyuru showed his mother’s reaction while watching the surprise. Alongside the video, he also reflected on his personal journey and the hardships his family faced. “This was the most special day of my life. I featured my mom on a New York Times Square billboard to express my gratitude for all her sacrifices! Share this with a friend to motivate them!” he wrote.

Speaking about his upbringing, he said that he was born in Panchkula, Haryana, and was raised by a single mother. “We come from humble beginnings. I was born in a then-small town called Panchkula, where my mom raised me single-handedly. She ensured that I went to the best schools, but she herself had studied using second-hand books,” he said.

The techie also recalled a turning point in his life after failing to clear the IIT entrance examination. “I still remember 2012, when I failed IIT. I saw her cry. That was when I told her that one day, times would change. One day, I would make her proud,” he said.

Describing his professional journey, he added, “I decided to work even harder, and the harder I worked, the luckier I got. In 2016, I graduated without a job, but in 2017, I won a hackathon.”

He further revealed the setbacks he faced while pursuing higher education and career opportunities abroad.

“From 2016 to 2020, I never worked for a big tech company or a famous firm. I silently prepared for the GMAT and took the exam thrice. In 2021, all business schools sent me rejection letters. Consultants told me to give up on the American dream. I did not. I decided to work even harder. In 2022, Harvard said yes! In 2025, Google said YES!” he wrote.

Watch it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhijay Arora Vuyyuru | AI, Tech & Careers (@abhijayarora_)

The video resonated with numerous Instagram users, with one saying, “Amazing inspiration journey.” Another user commented, “Never give up attitude…loved it.”

Story continues below this ad

“Congratulations it’s proud movement for u and your mother see her face so cute,” a third user reacted.

DISCLAIMER: This article shares an emotional personal journey highlighting family hardships, perseverance, and professional milestones. It is presented for general informational and motivational purposes and does not offer career counselling, academic advice, or professional guidance.