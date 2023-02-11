Harsh Goenka is impressed by how Indian Navy welcomes a new bride to the tribe. Watch video

An interesting video showing Indian Navy officers welcoming newlyweds Lieutenant Neil and Parvathy is doing the rounds on the internet. The groom’s colleagues had a lot of fun at his expense and made him do push-ups and other exercises Naval officers perform during their daily drill.

The clip shared by business tycoon Harsh Goenka shows the Naval officers welcoming the couple with an arch of sabers. Lt Neil had to perform tasks given to him to pass through the swords. He does 10 knuckle push-ups, holds the hand of the bride and moves forward. However, the next officer does not let him pass without completing a few chest pumps. Amid the loud cheering and applause, the bride smiles and claps while the Navy officer finishes the tasks.

Watch the video here:

That is how Indian Navy Officer Lt Neil and Parvathy got married. All three arms of the armed forces have their unique way to welcome the new bride into the tribe. So lovely! pic.twitter.com/EkjI6R1JOt — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 10, 2023

“That is how Indian Navy Officer Lt Neil and Parvathy got married. All three arms of the armed forces have their unique way to welcome the new bride into the tribe. So lovely!” Goenka tweeted.

Since being shared on Friday, the clip has amassed more than 59,000 views on Twitter. Netizens were delighted to watch the small ceremony. A user commented, “Making him ready..”, while another wrote, “Indeed very nice to see.”

A third netizen added, “#Wife seems to be pleased and possibly envisages the smooth sailing ahead!” The clip was earlier shared on Instagram in January this year by user Swapnil Pandey.