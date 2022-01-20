scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 20, 2022
Indian Navy personnel groove to bollywood song at Republic Day parade rehearsal

In a viral video, Indian Navy personnel were seen grooving to a Bollywood song during the parade rehearsals at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
January 20, 2022 7:13:19 pm
Indian Navy, Navy video, Republic day parade rehearsal, republic day, Delhi, navy officers dancing, indian expressThe video shared by MyGovIndia Twitter handle has garnered over 37,000 views so far

Amidst full swing preparations for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, a viral video shows Indian Navy personnel grooving to a Bollywood song during the rehearsals at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi and netizens just can’t have enough.

Clad in the Navy uniform, holding rifles, the defence personnel seems amused with the song ‘Parda’ . With the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the background, the Navy men moved to the rhythm of the song from the movie Once Upon A Time in Mumbai.

The video shared by the MyGovIndia Twitter handle has garnered over 37,000 views so far. The caption read, “Can’t get over this video of @indiannavy’s Republic Day parade rehearsal at Vijay Chowk, New Delhi.”

Netizens were amazed to watch the video. “Wow wow wow….They sing with their heart. Jai hind…,” commented a user.

Much like last year, the country’s otherwise grand Republic Day (January 26) celebrations at Rajpath in New Delhi will be scaled down amid a sharp surge in the Covid-19 cases across states and Union territories.

Like last year, there will be no foreign dignitary as chief guest at the Republic Day parade. Earlier, India had invited the leaders of five Central Asian nations — Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan — to be chief guests at the event. However, later, the visits were cancelled.

