Indian Naval officer rescues man from drowning at Kerala beach; wins praise online

An Indian Navy officer is being hailed as a hero after he saved a man from drowning at a beach in Kerala. According to a Facebook post by the Indian Navy, Lieutenant Rahul Dalal, who was at Vypin beach sight-seeing with his wife on April 5, noticed a man, who was unable to swim and was shouting for help. The man was later identified as Dileep Kumar from Aurangabad.

The official Facebook page shared pictures of the rescue along with a post explaining the incident. “At about 1610 hrs the officer noticed a person struggling in water, was unable to swim and trying to shout for help. A crowd had gathered but was not able to help the victim. Lieutenant Dalal responded immediately and went to the rescue of the drowning man.”

According to the social media post, it took Dalal only a few minutes to reach the victim, but due to the strong under-current, it took him over 20 minutes to bring him back.

“The officer also had to deal with the desperate and panicked victim who was pulling him down, putting both their lives in danger. The officer calmed the victim and made him hold onto his shoulders, after which he started swimming towards the beach. Dalal mustered all his strength and managed to reach the shore with the help of some locals, the post read.

However, on reaching the shore, the officer noticed that the victim was unconscious and not breaking. “When his mouth was opened, it was found that some plants were choking his air passage. Dalal cleared the passage and administered Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation, whereupon the victim was revived.”

Police were soon informed and the victim was taken to a Government hospital from where he was discharged after recuperation.

The post has gone viral with over 45 thousand likes and several comments. “You saved not only one man, you saved one family,” wrote a user while lauding the naval officer. “Well done Lt. Dalal and Hats off to Indian Navy for giving proper training which saved the agony of his family and friends… May God bless you,” wrote another.