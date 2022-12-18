scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 18, 2022

Indian national blind cricket team’s winning moment at T20 World Cup wows netizens

This is the Indian national blind cricket team’s third consecutive T20 victory.

The Indian national blind cricket team made history Saturday as they won the T20 World Cup for the Blind for the third consecutive time. They beat Bangladesh by an impressive margin of 120 runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

After winning the toss, Indian skipper Ajay Kumar Reddy choose to bat and his team eventually set a formidable target of 277 runs for Bangladesh. Sunil Ramesh was declared man of the match. News agency ANI reported Governor of Karnataka Thawar Chand Gehlot awarded the winners and runners-up trophies.

The video of India’s winning moment, in which the whole team congregates and dances in a group hug as their home crowd cheers, is going viral. The clip shared by Doordarshan Sports has received over eight lakh views and thousands of likes.

The Indian national blind cricket team is affiliated with the Cricket Association for the Blind (CABI), which is independent of BCCI. There have been demands BCCI lends its support to differently-abled cricketers. In an interaction with ANI, skipper Reddy did mention CABI players are yet to get support from BCCI or the Sports Ministry.

The rules of blind cricket are formed by the World Blind Cricket Council. In blind cricket, there are 11 players in every team, which comprises four B1 players (fully blind), three B2 players (partially blind), and four B3 players (partially sighted). They play using a plastic ball that is larger than a standard cricket ball and is fitted with ball bearings that make a noise when it is moved. The wickets are made of fluorescent metal tubes and all three wickets are attached together. Another important rule is that the bowler shouts “Play” before throwing the ball.

