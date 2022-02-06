scorecardresearch
Sunday, February 06, 2022
Indian musician makes Jungkook from BTS sing in Hindi

The masterfully edited video has delighted desi ARMY.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
February 6, 2022 5:41:15 pm
BTS Jungkook sings in Hindi, BTS Jungkook, Anushuman Sharma BTS Jungkook edit, BTS, BTS hindi song, Indian ExpressSo far the video has gathered more than 1.2 lakh likes on Instagram. (Source: @anshuman.sharma1/ Instagram)

Last week, desi fans of K-pop band BTS were thrilled after an edited video was shared on social media showing Jungkook, the youngest member of the boyband, singing in Hindi.

The 27-second edited video, made by musician and producer Anshuman Sharma, shows Jungkook singing a Hindi song that sounds like a Bollywood romantic hit. In the video, Jungkook’s vocals are backed by synthesiser tunes and pop beats added by Sharma.

ALSO READ |Chipotle has changed its name to Chicotle. There’s a BTS connection

The sparsely worded song has lyrics that go like, “Aa jana, meri jana, hum karein saari raat batein, meri jana”. This roughly translates to “Oh my beloved, let’s talk the whole night”.

The perfectly mixed song shows visuals taken from Jungkook’s live karaoke session that took place on VLive, a Korean live streaming app.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anshuman Sharma (@anshuman.sharma1)

Since the video was posted online, the desi ARMY (ARMY is the BTS fandom moniker) has showered much love to the video. One fan commented, “This is ACTUALLY AMAZING. Thank you for giving us an idea about how JK’s voice will sound in Hindi”. So far, the video has gathered more than 1.2 lakh likes on Instagram.

Many BTS fans also requested Sharma to make similar covers featuring other members of BTS. In a tweet, Sharma said he tried to fit all the seven members in one video but could not manage it.

On January 10, another of Sharma’s videos—a small tutorial titled “How to make a Badshah song in 2 minutes!”—also went viral. Celebrities like Salim Merchant, and even Badshah, appreciated the musician’s creativity.

