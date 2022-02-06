Indian musician makes Jungkook from BTS sing in Hindi

Last week, desi fans of K-pop band BTS were thrilled after an edited video was shared on social media showing Jungkook, the youngest member of the boyband, singing in Hindi.

The 27-second edited video, made by musician and producer Anshuman Sharma, shows Jungkook singing a Hindi song that sounds like a Bollywood romantic hit. In the video, Jungkook’s vocals are backed by synthesiser tunes and pop beats added by Sharma.

The sparsely worded song has lyrics that go like, “Aa jana, meri jana, hum karein saari raat batein, meri jana”. This roughly translates to “Oh my beloved, let’s talk the whole night”.

The perfectly mixed song shows visuals taken from Jungkook’s live karaoke session that took place on VLive, a Korean live streaming app.

Since the video was posted online, the desi ARMY (ARMY is the BTS fandom moniker) has showered much love to the video. One fan commented, “This is ACTUALLY AMAZING. Thank you for giving us an idea about how JK’s voice will sound in Hindi”. So far, the video has gathered more than 1.2 lakh likes on Instagram.

Many BTS fans also requested Sharma to make similar covers featuring other members of BTS. In a tweet, Sharma said he tried to fit all the seven members in one video but could not manage it.

Tried to fit in all the members but it was impossible in one edit, lemme know if y’all want the others 👇#BTSArmy #Desimys #Jungkook #IndianARMYs #BTSIndia — Anshuman Sharma (@anshumonsharma) January 28, 2022

You made the thing that’s never gonna happen 😭😭 anyways it’s soooo good 💜💜💜💜💜💜 — Sia- (@Sia84212139) February 4, 2022

That’s too cool bro I love it 💜💜 you are so talented ✨ pic.twitter.com/tya3Q4dkJG — thv⁷:)🌹🥀 (@MoonGho92744729) February 5, 2022

Ohhh man i was looking for the user all over instagram… Finally i got him!! Oh god !! Man I’m in love with this mash-up 😭😭😭❤️ — myMoM’sHandsome_Son_in_law (@HarkatSkookie) February 3, 2022

This is ACTUALLY AMAZING 🤩🤩🤩

Thank you for giving us an idea about how JK’s voice will sound in Hindi — 🐻 (@btsarmygirl__) January 28, 2022

I’M NEVER GETTING OVER THIS…

DO THIS FOR ALL MEMBERS…. https://t.co/TOKv92e5MU — HOBIURARY🌞|STAY ALIVE (@Btsh0licOT7) February 5, 2022

Omg!!! 😱 Who could’ve thought we would get this beautiful melody with Kookie singing in Hindi !!!! This person really did an amazing job. My salute to you sir! Thank you so much for quenching us desi ARMYs thirst😭💜Please make one with Jimin too🥺👉👈💜 #ARMY #desimys https://t.co/qhXetqa3fy — Mysty⁷ (@JM_AlleyCat) February 2, 2022

I don’t know how to react I never expected thissssss..this was absolutely moving 🤗 — Aditi Pandey ( 아디 티 팬디 ) (@AditiPa19882982) January 28, 2022

That meri jana hits different

I love it https://t.co/k2Wd6fkKNw — eVA⁷◡̈ focus on (@TrupTaennies) January 29, 2022

On January 10, another of Sharma’s videos—a small tutorial titled “How to make a Badshah song in 2 minutes!”—also went viral. Celebrities like Salim Merchant, and even Badshah, appreciated the musician’s creativity.