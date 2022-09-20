Indian musician asked to sing during security check at Azerbaijan airport. Watch their reaction

People who travel to international destinations frequently are aware of the stringent security checks during immigration. When their turn comes for the immigration check, officials often ask many questions and if someone is carrying a musical instrument, they may be asked to play it as well.

Something similar happened with an Indian musician who was coming back to India after a show in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku. Kabir Singh posted the video on his Instagram account on September 10 and it has received more than 2.4 million views, making it viral. “This is how singers check in at International Airports,” says a text insert on the video.

At the Baku airport, his guitar was checked for security purposes and he was requested to sing a song by the officials. In the video, he is seen singing a few lines of the song Tum Hi Ho from the film Aashiqui 2.

“I was coming back to India after my show in Baku, Azerbaijan and my guitar was being checked for security purposes. I was then requested to sing out of fun, but they did not see this coming for sure. Love Love the look on their faces,” Kabir captioned the video.

Watch the video below:

It has received more than 1.79 lakh likes and numerous comments. “This gives so much happiness,” commented an Instagram user. “The way he looked at his coworkers says it all,” said another. “Wish I could also do the same,” posted a third. “His reactions after listening ur voice,” said another netizen.

Kabir Singh has more than 78,000 followers on Instagram where he regularly posts his cover versions of various songs.