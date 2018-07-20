Follow Us:
The most hilarious tweets on desi moms and their reactions

The swelling love of our mothers' is generously peppered with sarcastic digs and chidings. And most of them just want to know one thing -- "Khaana khaaya?"

Published: July 20, 2018
indian mothers, indian mothers tweets, indian mothers jokes, indian mothers Twitter, indian mothers jokes on Twitter, desi mothers memes Twitter, Indian express, Indian express news We decided to curate a list of funny desi mom memes that we, as Indian kids, would do a good job relating to. (Source: Twitter)

For those staying away from their parents after having moved, voluntarily, into the big city madness, if there is anything that could put a smile on most people’s faces, it is listening to their parents’ voices from the other end of the ritual phone calls. And if you are someone from India, the swelling love is generously peppered with sarcastic digs and chidings. Especially from the mother, most of whom just want to know one thing — “Khaana khaaya?” (Did you eat?). Yes, even if you booked yourself a seat on the plane to Mars. Which is why, we decided to curate a list of funny desi mom memes that we, as Indian kids, would do a good job relating to.

Know of a funnier joke on Indian moms? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

