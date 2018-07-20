The most hilarious tweets on desi moms and their reactions

We decided to curate a list of funny desi mom memes that we, as Indian kids, would do a good job relating to. (Source: Twitter) We decided to curate a list of funny desi mom memes that we, as Indian kids, would do a good job relating to. (Source: Twitter)

For those staying away from their parents after having moved, voluntarily, into the big city madness, if there is anything that could put a smile on most people’s faces, it is listening to their parents’ voices from the other end of the ritual phone calls. And if you are someone from India, the swelling love is generously peppered with sarcastic digs and chidings. Especially from the mother, most of whom just want to know one thing — “Khaana khaaya?” (Did you eat?). Yes, even if you booked yourself a seat on the plane to Mars. Which is why, we decided to curate a list of funny desi mom memes that we, as Indian kids, would do a good job relating to.

Me *coughs at home*

Mom : aur piyo thanda paani Me *living far away from home*

*coughs* pic.twitter.com/yjLpjh41d7 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) September 1, 2017

*In the kitchen* ???? mom: “come on over, dinner is ready!” ???? mom: “ghusna nahi bina nahaye kitchen me” — #BBC (@babaBC) July 16, 2018

Wen you ask Mom for something and she says ‘papa se pucho pehle’ and wen you ask him he says ‘mummy se pucho pehle’ pic.twitter.com/VKNyaTCoXD — SwatKat- The dancing Rajput ?? (@swatic12) July 18, 2018

Mom: paani peene ke baad bottle bhar ke fridge mein rakhna nahi toh jootein padenge. https://t.co/hSMY5TukM0 — Gaitonde Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) July 17, 2018

‘Mom trying to let his son eat carrot ??’ Son- Why should we eat carrot,mom? Other countries-

Because it contains beta-carotene baby, it’s good for eyes. Indian mom-

Tune kabhi khargosh ko chasma lagate huye dekha hai !! — Pritam (@pritamkdas99) July 16, 2018

Mom *makes a dish after looking at recipe on Internet* Dad : isme namak mirch kam reh gaya Mom : oh *after a minute* Mom : to namak mirch is not good for health, chup chaap khaa lo — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) July 18, 2018

Know of a funnier joke on Indian moms? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

