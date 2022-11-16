scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

Indian man on H1-B visa seeks help to find job after being fired from Meta. Netizens respond

Meta recently fired over 11,000 employees or roughly 13 per cent of its workforce.

Meta layoffs, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, tech industry, Indian man on H1-B visa seeks help to find job, fired, US visa, laid off, employees, LinkedIn, viral, trending, Indian ExpressRaju Kadam took to LinkedIn to share the news of his layoff.

For people engaged in the tech industry, it has been an uncertain time with mass layoffs across companies such as Twitter, Meta, Amazon, and Microsoft. Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, recently laid off more than 11,000 employees, which was roughly 13 per cent of its workforce.

Among those affected by the mass layoffs was an Indian man employed as a senior technical program manager at Meta. Raju Kadam took to LinkedIn to share the news of his layoff and said since he is on an H1-B visa, he will have to find a new job soon or he would be forced to leave the country.

Also Read |Outpouring of emotion as Twitter begins mass layoffs, ex-employees say ‘absolute honour’ to be part of firm

“Unfortunately, today I received the sad news that I am part of 11,000 employees who were laid off by Meta #Metalayoff I was not expecting to be part layoff, as I had a strong performance in all quarters since I joined Meta. I started incredible journey to work in Meta 9 months back, but it abruptly came to an end,” Kadam shared six days ago.

He said he has been in the US for 16 years and his two sons, Arjun and Yash, are American citizens.

See the post here.

The post has received more than 24,000 likes and many people came forward with job offers and messages of support.

LinkedIn user Amita Gudipati was one among those who offered help. “Please DM me. I will try to help. Any displacement to family is not easy. I wish you find a job quickly!!!” she wrote.

“I would be happy to refer you for openings in Uber. Could you dm me – so I have details to start the process for you. Good luck mate,” commented another user. “You were a great peer. Technical and strategic in approach with deep foundational experience. I can’t see wait to see the big things you will do next. I will miss working with you and our lunches. Best,” shared a former colleague.

First published on: 16-11-2022 at 12:26:05 pm
