‘Thought I’d be praised’: Indian in Norway says boss scolded him for working too much

What surprised Vinod was his manager's stance on taking time off. “Vacation is mandatory. You never skip it,” he recalled being told (AI generated image)

An Indian man based in Norway has triggered a conversation online after sharing a workplace experience that completely reshaped his understanding of commitment and success.

Vinod, who moved to Norway around 15 years ago, said he initially carried the same work habits he had developed in India. Working weekends, skipping lunch, staying back after office hours, and pushing through illness were, in his view, signs of dedication and responsibility. That mindset, however, was challenged during a meeting with his manager shortly after he joined a company in Norway.

“Then one day, during my early days in Norway, my boss called me in. I thought I was going to be praised,” Vinod wrote. Instead, his manager raised concerns about his behaviour at work. “You replied to my email on Saturday. And you cancelled your vacation to deliver a project without telling me. I know you meant well, but that is not okay,” the boss told him.