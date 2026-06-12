‘Thought I’d be praised’: Indian in Norway says boss scolded him for working too much

An Indian man based in Norway has triggered a conversation online after sharing a workplace experience that completely reshaped his understanding of commitment and success.
Vinod, who moved to Norway around 15 years ago, said he initially carried the same work habits he had developed in India. Working weekends, skipping lunch, staying back after office hours, and pushing through illness were, in his view, signs of dedication and responsibility. That mindset, however, was challenged during a meeting with his manager shortly after he joined a company in Norway.
“Then one day, during my early days in Norway, my boss called me in. I thought I was going to be praised,” Vinod wrote. Instead, his manager raised concerns about his behaviour at work. “You replied to my email on Saturday. And you cancelled your vacation to deliver a project without telling me. I know you meant well, but that is not okay,” the boss told him.
What surprised Vinod even more was his manager’s stance on taking time off. “Vacation is mandatory. You never skip it. Your juniors are watching you. If they see this, they will think this is what dedication means,” he recalled being told.
“I got scolded… for working too much. I sat there confused. In India, this might have earned me a ‘highly dedicated’ remark. Here, it was a problem,” Vinod said.
15 years ago, I moved to Norway 🇳🇴… carrying my Indian work ethic – weekend work, skipped lunches, late evenings, and pushing myself even when I was not well.
Then one day, during my early days in Norway, my boss called me in. I thought I was going to be praised.
You replied…
— Vinod (@turiyatman) June 10, 2026
Reflecting on the moment, he said it forced him to rethink the culture of relentless hustle that had shaped much of his professional life.
“It made me see the hustle, the anxiety, and the need to keep grinding all the time – and for the first time, I broke in tears for everything it had quietly cost me,” he wrote, before asking followers: “Your thoughts – how are bosses and corporate culture today for you?”
The post resonated with many people, reigniting debate around workplace expectations and work-life balance across different countries.
One user commented, “I am so happy that you chose a place that values work-life balance. We don’t see that in India. I do not see it changing, either. The reason being high population. People will always be ready to replace you. and that the bosses know. So they will make you work even on weekends.”
Another wrote, “This hit hard. In India, overworking is still seen as dedication, while healthy boundaries are viewed as weakness. Your Norwegian boss taught a powerful lesson: real leadership protects well-being, not burnout. We need this culture shift badly. Thanks for sharing!”
A third person added, “It’s still the same in India, Vinod. Reading your posts feels like what we are missing in life. Sometimes I feel I wish I wouldn’t have rejected the onsite offer few years back.”
“Corporate working schedules will remain the same in India. One will be working more than the other to earn positive work tags and praises from the manager. This will not change any sooner. Happy that things are different in Norway,” another comment read.
Disclaimer: This article reflects on individual experiences with work-life balance and the psychological impact of intense professional cultures. It is shared for narrative and conversational purposes and should not be taken as professional career or mental health advice.