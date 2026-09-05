Indian spends Rs 6 lakh to get driving licence in Norway: ‘Almost 2 years of struggle’

For an Indian man living in Norway, getting a driving licence was far more demanding than he had expected. What he thought would be a routine process stretched into nearly two years and cost him around Rs 6 lakh before he finally cleared the test.

In a post on X, user Vikas shared his experience of getting his licence after moving to Norway in 2011. He said the process involved multiple mandatory courses, safety training, theory tests and extensive driving practice before he could even take the final test.

“India, imagine spending 2 years and Rs 6 lakh just to get a driving licence. That was my struggle in Norway. In 2011, I spent around Rs 6 lakh. Today, it would probably be more than Rs 10 lakh,” he wrote.

Vikas said driving soon became an important part of his life in Norway, where snow, mountains and long distances can make having a car more than just a convenience. He initially learnt with the help of a neighbour, but soon discovered that getting a licence required much more than knowing how to operate a vehicle.

“I started with a neighbour helping me. But the licence was a serious process: mandatory courses, theory test, safety training and many hours of practice. Your supervisor needed 5+ years of driving experience,” he recalled.

His training took him through a variety of conditions and roads, including snowy stretches, mountain routes, tunnels, highways and smaller roads. He also had to pay for driving lessons by the hour until his instructor felt he was ready for the practical test.

Even after months of preparation, however, Vikas did not clear the test on his first attempt.

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“Then came the final test – almost an hour with the driving authority, through traffic, tunnels and mountain roads. I failed. Practised for another two months and passed the second time. Almost 2 years of struggle for one licence,” he wrote.

Despite the time and money involved, Vikas said he eventually understood why the process was so demanding. According to him, the test was not merely about checking whether someone could control a car, but whether they could drive safely around other people.

Check out the post:

India, imagine spending 2 years and ₹6 lakh just to get a driving licence. That was my struggle in Norway. In 2011, I spent around ₹6 lakh. Today, it would probably be more than ₹10 lakh. When I came here in 2011, I realised quickly that you really need to drive here -… — Vinod (@turiyatman) September 4, 2026

“Looking back, I understand why. They were not just testing whether I could drive a car. They were testing whether I could safely share the road with other people’s lives,” he said.

That experience also made him question the way driving licences are issued in India and the consequences of poor driving habits. Vikas pointed to the financial and emotional toll road accidents can have on families, including people who may have been following the rules themselves.

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“And this is where I think about India. Why do we see so much pain from road accidents – injuries, hospital bills, families losing their savings, and lives lost? Some were just walking on the road. Some were driving carefully, but an irresponsible driver took their life,” he wrote.

He questioned whether getting a driving licence should only establish that a person knows how to drive, or whether it should also reflect their understanding of the responsibility that comes with being behind the wheel.

His post prompted a wider discussion on X, with several users comparing Norway’s licensing process with the situation in India.

“It should be like this, but here in india we have people paying and passing the tests and results of it we see on roads daily,” one user commented.

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Another wrote, “Absolutely bang on. The RTO is the most corrupt organisation. The Govt needs to completely overhaul the Driving license system. Need to have extremely strict guidelines for issue of licence. Too many lives are being lost to accidents.”

A third user argued that the problem is not only about driving skills, but also about following basic road rules. “In India biggest problem is people not following traffic rules while driving or pedestrian crossing road. This lead to an accident. They have a required driving skills but don’t want to follow any traffic rules,” the user wrote.