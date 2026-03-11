Man finds ‘Subhash Nagar vibes’ in Canada mall after seeing desi crowd: ‘Socha Canada aa ke sab alag hoga’

The video quickly drew responses from social media users, many of whom said they had experienced something similar while visiting Brampton

An Indian man’s amusing observation from Canada has been getting plenty of attention online after he compared a mall in Brampton to a familiar shopping spot in Delhi.

A video, shared on Instagram by Shiv Swaroop, shows him walking through a busy shopping mall in Brampton while filming the crowd around him. Surprised by the number of Indians he saw there, he joked that the place felt strikingly similar to a well-known mall back home.

In the clip, he says, “Subhash Nagar ke Pacific Mall me aaya hu Brampton ke,” suggesting the atmosphere reminded him of Pacific Mall in Subhash Nagar, Delhi, even though he was thousands of kilometres away in Canada.