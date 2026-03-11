Man finds ‘Subhash Nagar vibes’ in Canada mall after seeing desi crowd: ‘Socha Canada aa ke sab alag hoga’

An Indian man’s amusing observation from Canada has been getting plenty of attention online after he compared a mall in Brampton to a familiar shopping spot in Delhi.
A video, shared on Instagram by Shiv Swaroop, shows him walking through a busy shopping mall in Brampton while filming the crowd around him. Surprised by the number of Indians he saw there, he joked that the place felt strikingly similar to a well-known mall back home.
In the clip, he says, “Subhash Nagar ke Pacific Mall me aaya hu Brampton ke,” suggesting the atmosphere reminded him of Pacific Mall in Subhash Nagar, Delhi, even though he was thousands of kilometres away in Canada.
Swaroop also summed up his reaction in the caption of the post, “Socha Canada aa ke sab alag hoga…Pacific Mall ki yaad dila di,” implying that he had expected things to feel completely different in Canada, but the mall brought back memories of Delhi instead.
The video quickly drew responses from social media users, many of whom said they had experienced something similar while visiting Brampton.
One user joked, “Bro saket chala jata- yorkdale mall.” (Bro, you should have gone to Saket — that’s like Yorkdale Mall.) Another user wrote, “Brampton toh Punjab mei hai.” (Brampton is in Punjab.)
A third person commented, “I always get that Pacific Mall Subhash Nagar kind of feeling in Bramalea City Centre.” A fourth user added, “Mjhhe laga chandigarh ka koi malll hai.” (I thought it looked like some mall in Chandigarh.)
Several others reacted with laughing emojis, clearly amused by the relatable comparison.