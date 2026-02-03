Indian man takes amma to US, gives her a tour of his office: ‘every mother’s dream come true’

The video begins with the techie's mother standing outside the Charles Schwab office (Image source: @NewsAlgebraIND/X)

An Indian-origin employee at investment services firm Charles Schwab has caught the Internet’s attention after he took his mother to the United States and on a tour of his workplace.

The now-viral video, shared by Chandran Thangaraj on Instagram, shows his mother standing outside the Charles Schwab office. Dressed in a saree, his mother took a tour of the office, further enjoying snacks and coffee from the cafeteria as she explored the building. It also captures the woman’s smile while admiring her son’s name on display. Sharing the video, Thangaraj wrote, “Office tour with Amma.”

The video has been circulating across all social media platforms. Calling it a proud moment, an X handle @NewsAlgebraIND, wrote, “An Indian employee brought mother to the USA and gave her a day of workplace experience.”