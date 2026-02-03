Indian man takes amma to US, gives her a tour of his office: ‘every mother’s dream come true’

An Indian-origin employee at investment services firm Charles Schwab has caught the Internet’s attention after he took his mother to the United States and on a tour of his workplace.
The now-viral video, shared by Chandran Thangaraj on Instagram, shows his mother standing outside the Charles Schwab office. Dressed in a saree, his mother took a tour of the office, further enjoying snacks and coffee from the cafeteria as she explored the building. It also captures the woman’s smile while admiring her son’s name on display. Sharing the video, Thangaraj wrote, “Office tour with Amma.”
The video has been circulating across all social media platforms. Calling it a proud moment, an X handle @NewsAlgebraIND, wrote, “An Indian employee brought mother to the USA and gave her a day of workplace experience.”
Watch here:
An Indian employee brought mother to the USA and gave her a day of workplace experience
Proud moment !!
Mother prepared coffee using the coffee machine in pantry and enjoyed snacks at the office cafeteria
— News Algebra (@NewsAlgebraIND) February 3, 2026
The video quickly gained traction, resonating with several social media users. “When parents give their children a good education, this is what they get back, despite all the hurdles they faced,” a user wrote. “A beautiful example of gratitude, respect, and giving parents a glimpse of our dreams,” another user commented.
“From making chai at home to coffee in her son’s US office pantry. That’s not just success… that’s every Indian mother’s dream coming true,” a third user reacted. “Such a beautiful and proud moment Taking your mother to your workplace and letting her experience it is truly special. Small moments like these make big memories,” a fourth user chimed in.
Other videos show the woman exploring San Francisco and enjoying her trip, before bidding goodbye at the airport.
