Monday, August 24, 2020
E-avatars of students attend IIT Bombay’s virtual convocation, here’s how netizens reacted

The virtual convocation ceremony was held at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay to maintain physical distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 24, 2020 1:05:48 pm
IIT Bombay, convocation IIT Bombay virtual convocation, 3D convocation, AR convocation, IIT Bombay annual convocation, Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, virtual convocation, 58th annual convocation IIT Bombay, Bombay, Trending news, Viral video, Indian Express news.Over 2000 students participated from the safety of their homes and saw their e avatars walk up the dais and receiving degrees from virtual avatars of presenters. (Picture credit: Twitter/All India Radio News)

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay held its 58th annual convocation ceremony Sunday using animated virtual reality and videos from the ceremony are now making the rounds of the internet.

Over 2000 students participated in the ceremony from the safety of their homes and had their e-avatars walk up the dais to receive medals and degrees from the virtual avatars of dignitaries and the director.

The virtual convocation was held to maintain physical distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While many were impressed with the idea there were many who thought the quality of the animation could have been much better. Here are some of the reactions on social media.

The ceremony saw Duncan Haldane, co-recipient of the 2016 Nobel Prize in Physics, and a Professor of Physics at Princeton University as the Chief Guest. Stephen Schwarzman, Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder of Blackstone, was the Guest of Honour.

Watch the entire ceremony here:

IIT Bombay said in a statement that they did not want their students to be deprived of the pride and joy of graduating from the institute.

The institute also provided students with the opportunity to roam around a virtual campus, visit their hostels and departments virtually. They could also meet friends and faculty.

The entire event was telecasted live on DD Sahyadri and on the official YouTube ad Facebook page of the institution.

