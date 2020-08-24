E-avatars of students attend IIT Bombay’s virtual convocation, here’s how netizens reacted

Over 2000 students participated from the safety of their homes and saw their e avatars walk up the dais and receiving degrees from virtual avatars of presenters. (Picture credit: Twitter/All India Radio News)

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay held its 58th annual convocation ceremony Sunday using animated virtual reality and videos from the ceremony are now making the rounds of the internet.

Over 2000 students participated in the ceremony from the safety of their homes and had their e-avatars walk up the dais to receive medals and degrees from the virtual avatars of dignitaries and the director.

The virtual convocation was held to maintain physical distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

IIT Bombay holds its 58th convocation ceremony; Awards Degrees to Students’ Virtual avatars.@iitbombay pic.twitter.com/QGnercGhD2 — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) August 23, 2020

While many were impressed with the idea there were many who thought the quality of the animation could have been much better. Here are some of the reactions on social media.

Nice creativity — V.Aravinda Rajan (@VAravindaRajan1) August 23, 2020

This is so cool 😂 — Richa Jain (@RichaNaja) August 23, 2020

Where is the virtual after party at?? — Purnima (@noturfullmoon) August 23, 2020

When PM voiced for Digital India, this is not what he meant🙆♂️ — Suhas Manda (@suhasmanda) August 23, 2020

Speechless 🤐 — Binay Kumar (@kr_binay12) August 23, 2020

Virtual q bhai…..Exam le skte ho to degree v bula ke dena chaiye#SATYAGRAH_AgainstExamInCovid — Chandan_suman ਚੰਦਨ चंदन (@Chandansuman11) August 23, 2020

Good initiative of social distancing as well as technology coming to the fore to overcome this ! — Indian Witch-hunt 🇮🇳 (@SentiManju) August 23, 2020

WTH is this? Complete wastage of resources. It is as good as sending everything through email. — 🔱प्रशांत🔱 (@iprashant_sr) August 23, 2020

Sir😭wonderful! Puri gta wali feel h — PRIYAMVADA SINGH (@priyamvada700) August 23, 2020

LMAO i wonder how closely they paid attention to these renders and if the guy winning the gold medal didn’t have a generic name how close his character would be “and the gold medal goes to balwinder kang from barnala” the character: pic.twitter.com/vFX8yaPfvY — ਣ (@jeyaunamaurh) August 23, 2020

A result of too much bargaining with the creativity firm. — Pawan Dalal 🇮🇳 (@_pd5) August 23, 2020

The ceremony saw Duncan Haldane, co-recipient of the 2016 Nobel Prize in Physics, and a Professor of Physics at Princeton University as the Chief Guest. Stephen Schwarzman, Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder of Blackstone, was the Guest of Honour.

Watch the entire ceremony here:

IIT Bombay said in a statement that they did not want their students to be deprived of the pride and joy of graduating from the institute.

The institute also provided students with the opportunity to roam around a virtual campus, visit their hostels and departments virtually. They could also meet friends and faculty.

The entire event was telecasted live on DD Sahyadri and on the official YouTube ad Facebook page of the institution.

