‘Treated like criminals’: Indian influencer’s dream vacation to South Korea with wife turns into 38-hour detention nightmare

Influencer Sachin Awasthi underwent the harrowing experience while visiting Jeju Island and later in China, without a clear explanation.

By: Trends Desk
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 22, 2026 03:53 PM IST
The couple arrived at Jeju Island for their vacation, but they were denied entry and taken to a holding areaThe couple arrived at Jeju Island for their vacation, but they were denied entry and taken to a holding area (Image source: @isachinawasthi/Instagram)
Amid the growing racial discrimination and immigration related restrictions, an Indian traveller and content creator was detained in South Korea, along with his wife.

Recounting the distressing experience on Instagram, Sachin Awasthi shared that he and his wife, Deepshikha, were housed at a detention centre for 38 hours while on their trip to Jeju Island, and later in China, without a clear explanation.

In his post, he stated that they were treated like criminals despite having no evidence against them, and they were forced to pay exorbitant amounts to secure their return home.

“Detained for 38 hours in South Korea (Jeju Island) & China,” Sachin wrote in a detailed caption.

The couple arrived at Jeju Island for their vacation, but they were denied entry and taken to a holding area. He shared that the authorities offered “No proper explanation, just told to wait.”

The couple was kept in what Awasthi described as a detention centre, which felt “similar to a jail with no sunlight and no access to the outside”, and were even given what he called “jail food.”

He added that throughout this time, “no one from the authorities told the couple what was going to happen”, leaving them confused and anxious.

According to Sachin, the authorities coerced them into buying an extremely expensive return ticket. He wrote, “They blackmailed us to book a really expensive return ticket.”

However, the harrowing experience did not end here. During their transit in China, the couple was kept under strict supervision, with phone use restricted and limited access to food and water.

Describing the conditions, he wrote, “Communication was restricted — no use of phone and no food, and limited water. Sleeping conditions were the worst. Even the use of restrooms was monitored with a police official who had a bodycam and went to the washroom with us.”

Awasthi highlighted how they were mentally exhausted by the ordeal. He explained that the return ticket cost almost 10× the normal price, and they felt too drained to protest. In his words, “At that moment, we didn’t have the energy to argue. We just wanted to get out safely.”

The content creator made it clear that he wasn’t sharing the story for sympathy or drama. He acknowledged that “immigration decisions rest with the authorities,” but stressed that the way they were treated was unacceptable. “But they did not have any right to treat us like CRIMINALS,” he wrote.

See the post here:

In a video on his YouTube channel, Awasthi revealed that before boarding the flight to Jeju Island, he was asked to carry a large amount of cash. He later learned that their entry was denied because officials were “unclear of the travel intentions” of the couple.

Also Read | Customs officials stop Indian at Bangkok airport: Inside his luggage were 2 of the world’s rarest endangered primates

Despite asking the authorities to verify their travel history and background, he said the interview was abruptly concluded, and they were instructed to return to India. He claimed they were then given two forms that stated they received adequate accommodation and food, and alleged that they were coerced into signing them.

He described how they were accommodated separately, one hall for men and another for women, and said that even when they asked to speak with immigration officials, they were left confined with only a “pack of sweet juice and a bun,” which he described as unpalatable.

The couple also tried to contact the Indian Embassy in South Korea for assistance, but claimed that no one answered their calls. He also alleged that authorities on Jeju Island were discriminatory, claiming that they were racist towards him and his wife, and accused Juneyao Air and China Eastern Airlines of scamming the couple.

 

