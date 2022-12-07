Indian in-laws’ demand for iPhones leaves Canadian woman shocked, Reddit post goes viral

When people migrate to developed countries, native people in India tend to assume that they are living an extravagant, lavish and rich life. While, on the contrary, they might actually be grappling to make ends meet.

It is also quite common that expatriates bring expensive gifts back home. However, a Canadian woman, who got married to an Indian man, was left shocked when her husband’s parents asked for two iPhones as gifts. The couple is about to become parents in a few weeks. The woman, less acquainted with Indian culture, wanted to know about the scenario here and shared her thoughts on Reddit.

Pouring down her thoughts, the Reddit user antacidtrip123 wrote, “His family thinks because we live in Canada, we must be rich. In reality, we are very frugal and have very little to spare right now with the baby coming.”

As the couple is about to become parents, the woman was stunned by his parents’ attitude during their financial constraints. “Today his parents asked us to purchase them 2 iPhones as gifts. It shocked me that my husband actually wants to do this, when it is literally taking from his own wife and child during a financially sensitive time,” she wrote.

She also added, “Im trying to understand if this is normal to ask for a large gift right before the birth of a child. I want to be sensitive to the culture and our duties to his parents.”

A user commented, “Who asks for gifts? Tell them ‘Mom, Dad your grandchild is the best gift we can give you. iPhones are nothing in comparison.’In India, you have to learn the language of *** very early in life.” Another user wrote, “Thank you for giving me a good laugh.”

After the Reddit post gained traction with several responses, the woman wrote saying they compromised by purchasing less expensive, refurbished phones. She also pointed out the “Asian guilt factor”. “He is handling the conversation with his parents, it seems there is definitely a large ‘Asian guilt’ factor at play. There is major pressure to be a dutiful son which many have correctly suggested here,” she wrote

She also penned down her opinion that it is morally wrong to do so with expectant parents. “I believe this is still morally wrong to do to expectant parents, but I also am trying to see from his viewpoint of a stressed out son. I didn’t realize how insane the pressure was, and am grateful to be having the conversation with you all,” she wrote.