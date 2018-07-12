Follow Us:
Thursday, July 12, 2018

Indian Idol judges’ dramatic responses inspire a deluge of Twitter jokes and memes

Indian Idol season 10 is being judged by Anu Malik, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani. Though the theme suggests 'Mausam Music Ka' it seems that music is not what the viewers are noticing.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 12, 2018 8:11:11 pm
indian idol, indian idol season 10, indian idol memes, indian idol episodes, indian idol funny episodes, indian express, indian express news The show is judged by music composers Anu Malik, Vishal Dadlani and singer Neha Kakkar, with Maniesh Paul as the host. (File Photo)

Sony TV’s latest edition of the reality show Indian Idol is facing flak on social media for focussing on personal lives (read poverty and tragedy) of contestants during auditions. Many people on social media commented about the show being driven by making contestants cry and showing their poverty-ridden background, rather than their talent.

The show is judged by music composers Anu Malik, Vishal Dadlani and singer Neha Kakkar, with Maniesh Paul as the host. Many took to microblogging website Twitter to express their views about the show. From jokes to memes, check out some of the reactions of the music talent hunt show:

Have you watched the show? Do you agree with what people are saying? Tell us in the comments section below.

