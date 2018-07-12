Indian Idol judges’ dramatic responses inspire a deluge of Twitter jokes and memes

The show is judged by music composers Anu Malik, Vishal Dadlani and singer Neha Kakkar, with Maniesh Paul as the host. (File Photo) The show is judged by music composers Anu Malik, Vishal Dadlani and singer Neha Kakkar, with Maniesh Paul as the host. (File Photo)

Sony TV’s latest edition of the reality show Indian Idol is facing flak on social media for focussing on personal lives (read poverty and tragedy) of contestants during auditions. Many people on social media commented about the show being driven by making contestants cry and showing their poverty-ridden background, rather than their talent.

The show is judged by music composers Anu Malik, Vishal Dadlani and singer Neha Kakkar, with Maniesh Paul as the host. Many took to microblogging website Twitter to express their views about the show. From jokes to memes, check out some of the reactions of the music talent hunt show:

Judge :- tell me about yourself and why we select you in #IndianIdol ?

Contestent:- pic.twitter.com/mXPeFnkpEh — Gulshan Laassi (@gulshanlassi) July 10, 2018

I have huge respect for the viewers of reality shows like #IndianIdol. If you have 10 contestants in one hour, you have to cry 11 times. 10 times on the life stories of 10 contestants, and 11th time on your decision to watch it. — Paresh Rawal fn (@Babu_Bhaiyaa) July 8, 2018

* Indian Idol Auditions * Contestant – Mere paas Netflix aur Amazon Prime ka subscription nahi hai. Doston ka password use karta hun Neha Kakkar : pic.twitter.com/f8yooj58w3 — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) July 11, 2018

How to get selected in #IndianIdol Singing ❌ Good singing ❌ Sir me bahut gareeb ghar se hu ✅ — Aditya Abhyankar 🖤🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Adicordesh178) July 10, 2018

#IndianIdol

Contestant comes.. Neha start crying (😭😭)

Contestant : kuch bolne to de bhn.. 😶😷 — chris (@krishnaA_singh_) July 10, 2018

*In indian idol audition*

you are selected. 😢 https://t.co/VSlH3DcaDp — Paircastic (@paircastic) July 10, 2018

* Indian Idol Auditions * Me : Dombivli se Dadar tak Mumbai Local mein seat nahi mili. 😥 Neha Kakkar : pic.twitter.com/Zhr8wJMprn — Gaitonde Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) July 11, 2018

