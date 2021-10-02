Artiste asks random people on New York street to sing with him, Indian guy steals the show

Popular YouTuber and artiste Reginald Guillaume was taken by surprise just like thousands online by an Indian guy when the latter was approached to join a musical performance on a New York street.

Guillaume, who goes by the name Guitaro 5000, has been doing his singing on the streets series since 2018. He walks up to random people on the road and asks them to sing alongside him. Guillaume was busking in Manhattan recently when he was filmed asking passersby if they would like to croon with him and was mostly turned down.

One man, however, stopped but was in a fix. “But I don’t know any English songs.” As the man walked away, Guillaume stopped him to ask what language he speaks to which he replied Hindi. As Guitaro was heard saying, “perfect”, the man came back even after walking away wondering how it would work.

The video shows the Indian man playing ‘Dilbar Mere Kab Tak Mujhe’ on his phone for Guillaume to listen to and he quickly picks up the tune on his guitar. Handing the desi man a mic, the man is heard singing the old Kishor Kumar hit in New York.

Watch the duo’s performance here:

As the performance ended, the busking artist went ahead and express his gratitude to the Indian man but to his surprise instead of ‘thank you’ said: “Dhanyawad”. Complimenting his singing skills, Guillaume asked the man for his name, who introduced himself as Gaurang. When asked if Gaurang likes to sing, he admits having a karaoke setup at home in glee!

The sweet video delighted many online who loved Guillaume idea and hoped to get more Indians featured on his channel.