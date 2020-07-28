scorecardresearch
As India bans 47 more Chinese apps, memes and jokes flood social media

The move to ban the apps was seen as a retaliatory step taken by the Indian government due to the tense situation between India and China, which led to the death of 20 Indian Army personnel.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 28, 2020 3:31:39 pm
Since the ban, many took to social media to express their opinion with hashtag #chineseappbanned trending on Twitter.

In a further crackdown on Chinese-linked apps, the Information and Technology Ministry on Friday banned 47 apps, which are clones or variants of 59 apps earlier banned in June.

The move comes a month after the Centre decided to prohibit the use of Chinese-origin applications such as TikTok, ShareIt, UCBrowser, Club Factory and CamScanner due to the “emergent nature of threats” from the apps.

Since the ban, many took to social media to express their opinion, with hashtag #chineseappbanned trending on Twitter. However, the move also became an opportunity for netizens to come up with creative memes. Here, take a look:

