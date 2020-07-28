As India bans 47 more Chinese apps, memes and jokes flood social media

Since the ban, many took to social media to express their opinion with hashtag #chineseappbanned trending on Twitter. Since the ban, many took to social media to express their opinion with hashtag #chineseappbanned trending on Twitter.

In a further crackdown on Chinese-linked apps, the Information and Technology Ministry on Friday banned 47 apps, which are clones or variants of 59 apps earlier banned in June.

The move comes a month after the Centre decided to prohibit the use of Chinese-origin applications such as TikTok, ShareIt, UCBrowser, Club Factory and CamScanner due to the “emergent nature of threats” from the apps.

The move to ban the apps was seen as a retaliatory step taken by the Indian government due to the tense situation between India and China, which led to the death of 20 Indian Army personnel.

Since the ban, many took to social media to express their opinion, with hashtag #chineseappbanned trending on Twitter. However, the move also became an opportunity for netizens to come up with creative memes. Here, take a look:

#chineseappbanned India bans 47 Chinese ‘clone’ apps Indian people to government :- pic.twitter.com/qkDtuPbI61 — shreya🌸🌺 (@Shreya_singh06) July 27, 2020

#Chineseappbanned

After 59 chinese app..indian govt. Banned 47 more chinese app.

Chinese to Indian govt* pic.twitter.com/96eWVfiu6T — A R⚡h😎 (@A_FlirTy_bOy) July 27, 2020

#chineseappbanned#BREAKING | India has banned 47 Chinese apps which were clones of 59 Chinese apps which were banned in June. These include TikTok Light, Cam Scanner advance. Appreciated the move made by the Govt 👌💯 Le every Indians aganist the China be like:- pic.twitter.com/AFB6oQcYHH — Rachit Maheshwari (@RachitNawal) July 27, 2020

#Chineseappbanned

Including PUBG and other 275 chinese apps are on governments radar to be get banned in India,

.

Me who never installed PUBG: pic.twitter.com/eULUg2gIYM — Prajwal🌞 (@itzprajwal77) July 27, 2020

#chineseappbanned on trending. Meanwhile Everyone to pubg players – : pic.twitter.com/krS5Ow06VW — THE | Epic Blogger | (@Kush_official_) July 27, 2020

47 more Chinese app banned by government and also considering a ban on PUBG in India. Le* #PUBG players seeing #chineseappbanned on trending : pic.twitter.com/Wc3F0HjVU1 — Er. Parth Trivedi (@PVT007007) July 27, 2020

#chineseappbanned

47 more Chinese apps are banned and 275 apps are on govt. radar including PUBG. PUBG players after knowing this : pic.twitter.com/IFehjAXHFO — HARSH 🇮🇳 (@Nationalist1110) July 27, 2020

#chineseappbanned on trending. Everyone to pubg players : pic.twitter.com/MlsXJDEIWn — P A R T H (@PainKillerParth) July 27, 2020

After banning 59 Chinese app including #PUBGMOBILE

Situation of every PUBG player right now-#chineseappbanned pic.twitter.com/Vor8iwUHdl — Sankalp | spitting faxx (@sankalpx) July 27, 2020

