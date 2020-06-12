Video describes roti as ‘Indian flatbread puffs up when cooked’, leaves desi folks in splits

The video montage of various clips showing beautifully puffed rotis, impressed all but the text accompanying it became butt of all jokes online. (Getty images) The video montage of various clips showing beautifully puffed rotis, impressed all but the text accompanying it became butt of all jokes online. (Getty images)

As social media was abuzz with roti vs parota debate, Indians came across a video of how to make rotis by a foreign food magazine and the description started a laughing riot online.

The video shared on Twitter by Food Insider titled ‘How puffy Indian flatbreads are made’, garnered a lot of attention online after they wrote, “This Indian flatbread puffs up when cooked” along with a drooling emoji. “Phulka, roti, or chapatti is a traditional flatbread made from wheat flour that puffs up when cooked,” the video added, saying it is high on gluten and pairs well with “curries”.

The video montage of various clips showing beautifully puffed rotis impressed all but the text accompanying it triggered many jokes online.

This Indian flatbread puffs up when cooked 🤤 pic.twitter.com/rA1XWHnFD0 — Food Insider (@InsiderFood) June 9, 2020

While most trolled the food channel for stating the obvious, even food writers weighed in highlighting some incorrect information stated in the video. Some also remarked about how their rotis or phulkas never puff up, with one even joking that the “ones that don’t, we now have to pay extra GST”.

Here’s how the video got desi folks on Twitter talking.

Also slightly incorrect explanation. Atta is specifically ground in a way that damages some amount of starch and protein, which makes it unsuitable for baking bread but specifically perfect for roti/paratha, so that we get both non-chewiness plus just enough gluten dev to puff up — Krish Ashok (@krishashok) June 12, 2020

every time someone says indian flatbread a star falls from the sky https://t.co/V9rWsyYC7E — socially distant bagel (@ally_O96) June 12, 2020

Yes. The ones that don’t, we now have to pay extra GST. https://t.co/V4HNhm0mDV — Prashanth Srivatsa (@prashatsa) June 12, 2020

Will I get my money back, if it doesn’t puff up ?? — JoiningUnrelatedDots (@Mareeswj) June 12, 2020

Except when I make it. Then this Indian flatbread whimpers and curls into itself with shame. https://t.co/CDahdhl7QV — so soft (@npueu) June 12, 2020

You people love mystifying indian food 🤣🤣🤣 This is centuries old info for us just like water is wet and fire is hot 😁😁😁😁 — Shanti Bhushan (@shantibh) June 12, 2020

“Cool me down, I’m feeling so exotic

Ya right now, I’m hotter than the tropics” pic.twitter.com/SAax08Txey — Geetanjali Chitnis (@geetanjalic) June 12, 2020

My mum does not approve of this post https://t.co/iq9LMRRwg6 — Z (@ZayHussain) June 12, 2020

There should be a word for the realisation that your culture is foreign to someone else! https://t.co/vNtOzJ333h — Sai Eswari CS (@saieswari95) June 12, 2020

Earlier in the day, Indian flatbreads dominated timelines after a report that said ready-to-eat parotas would be taxed more than the plain roti. The higher rate of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the paratha-inspired memes and jokes on social media with people seeking ‘justice for parota’.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd