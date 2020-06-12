scorecardresearch
Video describes roti as ‘Indian flatbread puffs up when cooked’, leaves desi folks in splits

The video suddenly got a lot of attention from Indians online after lower GST on roti compared to 18 per cent on parotas dominated social media conversations.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 12, 2020 8:46:04 pm
The video montage of various clips showing beautifully puffed rotis, impressed all but the text accompanying it became butt of all jokes online. (Getty images)

As social media was abuzz with roti vs parota debate, Indians came across a video of how to make rotis by a foreign food magazine and the description started a laughing riot online.

The video shared on Twitter by Food Insider titled ‘How puffy Indian flatbreads are made’, garnered a lot of attention online after they wrote, “This Indian flatbread puffs up when cooked” along with a drooling emoji. “Phulka, roti, or chapatti is a traditional flatbread made from wheat flour that puffs up when cooked,” the video added, saying it is high on gluten and pairs well with “curries”.

The video montage of various clips showing beautifully puffed rotis impressed all but the text accompanying it triggered many jokes online.

While most trolled the food channel for stating the obvious, even food writers weighed in highlighting some incorrect information stated in the video. Some also remarked about how their rotis or phulkas never puff up, with one even joking that the “ones that don’t, we now have to pay extra GST”.

Here’s how the video got desi folks on Twitter talking.

Earlier in the day, Indian flatbreads dominated timelines after a report that said ready-to-eat parotas would be taxed more than the plain roti. The higher rate of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the paratha-inspired memes and jokes on social media with people seeking ‘justice for parota’.

