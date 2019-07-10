‘Khamosh’: Fans vent their ire as Sanjay Manjrekar lauds Jadeja with ‘wink’ emoji

Indian cricket fans have given a hard time to former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar even since he called Ravindra Jadeja a “bits and pieces player”. Besides lashing out at Manjrekar over his “verbal diarrhoea”, Jadeja’s performances in the two matches he played turned the tables against the former player.

Advertising

ALSO READ | Indian fans cheer as Michael Vaughan uses Chahal meme to ask Sanjay Manjrekar to unblock him

Coming to bowl in the 11th over against Sri Lanka, he took a wicket in his very over and not only won hearts but also shut Manjrekar’s criticism and Twitterati had a field day trolling the commentator.

ALSO READ | As India crashes out of World Cup 2019, here’s how fans let their feeling out

Advertising

In the semi-finals against New Zealand, it was Jadeja who shined once again, scoring 77 runs off 58 balls, taking India closer to the target. Although India lost, people hailed the all-rounder and even Manjrekar lauded him. “Well played Jadeja!” the former Test player tweeted with a wink emoji.

Well played Jadeja! 😉 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 10, 2019

The tweet quickly garnered a lot of attention online and got fans talking, with people taking offence to the emoji used by him.

Manjerkar is happiest man at this moment. Might have prayed to get Jadeja out. Sorry @sanjaymanjrekar you have fallen lower than lowest https://t.co/uUH9dheT4j — Dhritiman (@dhritiman_7) July 10, 2019

Manjrekar in #CWC19 got panned for

1. His commentary

2. Bits and pieces player comment

3. Now this tweet. Time @StarSportsIndia sacked him. https://t.co/tnpDd4IBVI — Sanjeev (@agrawalsanjeev) July 10, 2019

Is it a teaser? You seem to be in a cheeky mood.. Are you happy that India lost? — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) July 10, 2019

Hate is too strong a word to use for anyone. Hate is too mild a word to use for this lowlife. https://t.co/Xohw9HoyOW — The Zucker Doctor (@DoctorLFC) July 10, 2019

@ICC take whatever you want just throw this man out of the commentary. He is soo full of negativity & hatred i bet there are better commentators from India you can hire them. #CWC19 — Astronaut 🐒 (@TheRobustRascal) July 10, 2019

We would have accepted it as a sportsman spirit but the way u used a winking emoji 😉, you lost people’s respect. As if u r happy that @imjadeja couldn’t take the team to the finals. Disgusting. You were never a great player and doesn’t seems to be a good human being too #CWC2019 — Anil Singhvi Zee Business (@AnilSinghviZEE) July 10, 2019

Never hated you more! Our team just got knocked out of the #CWC19 keep your personal agendas to yourself moron, the country is sad. https://t.co/zyQhXt4DKI — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Habibti🇮🇳 (@Yas_Queen17) July 10, 2019

Yes – just the way you played it dirty by being anti – India throughout – that wink is disgusting!! This bits-n-pieces commentator needs to be thrown out!!https://t.co/JBzueOpQUE — 🇮🇳 Moshka 🇮🇳 (@MoshkaNazar) July 10, 2019