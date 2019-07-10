Toggle Menu
‘Khamosh’: Fans vent their ire as Sanjay Manjrekar lauds Jadeja with ‘wink’ emojihttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/indian-fans-left-fuming-as-sanjay-manjrekar-lauds-ravindra-jadeja-with-a-wink-emoji-5824150/

‘Khamosh’: Fans vent their ire as Sanjay Manjrekar lauds Jadeja with ‘wink’ emoji

Sanjay Manjrekar's tweet lauding Jadeja garnered a lot of attention online and got fans talking as people took offence to the emoji used by him.

Ravindra Jadeja, Sanjay Manjrekar ‏, Sanjay Manjrekar wink, Sanjay Manjrekar ‏jadeja laud, indian express, indian semi final, india vs new zealand, ind semi final, Sanjay Manjrekar ‏jadeja spat,
Fans slammed Sanjay Manjrekar online after he used a wink emoji to congratulate Jadeja on his quickfire.

Indian cricket fans have given a hard time to former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar even since he called Ravindra Jadeja a “bits and pieces player”. Besides lashing out at Manjrekar over his “verbal diarrhoea”, Jadeja’s performances in the two matches he played turned the tables against the former player.

ALSO READ | Indian fans cheer as Michael Vaughan uses Chahal meme to ask Sanjay Manjrekar to unblock him

Coming to bowl in the 11th over against Sri Lanka, he took a wicket in his very over and not only won hearts but also shut Manjrekar’s criticism and Twitterati had a field day trolling the commentator.

ALSO READ | As India crashes out of World Cup 2019, here’s how fans let their feeling out

Advertising

In the semi-finals against New Zealand, it was Jadeja who shined once again, scoring 77 runs off 58 balls, taking India closer to the target. Although India lost, people hailed the all-rounder and even Manjrekar lauded him. “Well played Jadeja!” the former Test player tweeted with a wink emoji.

The tweet quickly garnered a lot of attention online and got fans talking, with people taking offence to the emoji used by him.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 As India crashes out of World Cup 2019, here’s how fans let their feeling out
2 ‘Bits and pieces firing in bits and pieces’: Netizens have field day trolling Manjrekar after Jadeja show
3 ‘Was literally thrown out of car’: Bengali TV star accuses Uber driver of molestation