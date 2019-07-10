Indian fans cheer as Michael Vaughan uses Chahal meme to ask Sanjay Manjrekar to unblock him

A photo of Yuzvendra Chahal’s “chilling” during the India vs Sri Lanka league stage match in Leeds became among the most popular memes to emerge from the World Cup. Now former England cricketer Michael Vaughan used it to ask former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar to unblock him on Twitter, and Indians online can’t get enough of it.

The former England captain was tweeting throughout the India vs New Zealand semi-final, using a phrase Manjrekar had earlier used to describe Ravindra Jadeja. “Bits & pieces time … !!” he tweeted when Jadeja was brought on to bowl in the 11th over.

Bloody hell Bits & Piece can Spin it …. #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 9, 2019

Jadeja also took the wicket of Henry Nicholls and a catch to dismiss New Zealand Kane Williamson. Soon after, Manjrekar was miffed and he blocked Vaughan on Twitter.

BREAKING NEWS .. I have been blocked by @sanjaymanjrekar .. !!! #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 9, 2019

After being blocked on Twitter, Vaughan used Instagram to send Manjrekar a message seeking forgiveness. “Come on Sanjay unblock me on Twitter … It’s only Bantz!!!” he wrote.

The post quickly garnered a lot of attention online and Indians “loved” the meme. While most Indian fans were miffed with Vaughan after he criticised the ICC tweet on Virat Kohli that showed the Indian skipper as a king, they couldn’t stop praising him after this post. Given most Indians were disappointed with Manjrekar’s commentary, they stop showered the former English cricketer with praise on Instagram and Twitter.

Better would be you go to the commentary room when #sanjaymanjrekar is live and ask him what’s the matter bro why you are ignoring me 😆😆😆 That will be more fun than one sided game😂😂 #INDvsNZ #ICCWorldCup2019 https://t.co/08IVm0Hgdx — Krishna Dobariya (@KrishnaDobariya) July 10, 2019

Give this man a medal! https://t.co/WjPaOs0s70 — Mr. Palindrome (@im_nits) July 10, 2019

Now I don’t like to troll you or call you a panauti I have started loving you Mr. Vaughan — Mohit Sharma (@mohitsharma13_) July 10, 2019

Its okay Michael. He blocked me 4 years ago. Life is good after that. pic.twitter.com/AiNwC6IGMP — P.I (@pawanInamdar147) July 10, 2019

Mate you have made millions of Indians Happy 😂😂 — rahul singh (@rahulbsp) July 10, 2019

Commendable work done by you sir… Indian Cricket Fans are rejoicing… You pissed him off internationally… Thanks from nearly a billion Indians — Rav Prashant Singh (@RPSingh2002) July 10, 2019

You sir, have won the internet. Also, a sincere thank you on behalf of millions of Indian cricket fans. You pissed him off , this made our day! 😂😂 — Sudeep Chaturvedi (@sudeep_20) July 9, 2019