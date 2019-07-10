Indian fans cheer as Michael Vaughan uses Chahal meme to ask Sanjay Manjrekar to unblock him

Toggle Menu
The former England captain was tweeting throughout the India vs New Zealand semi-final, using a phrase Manjrekar had earlier used to describe Ravindra Jadeja. Then he discovered he had been blocked by the former India cricketer.

Michael Vaughan’s post in winning the Internet.

A photo of Yuzvendra Chahal’s “chilling” during the India vs Sri Lanka league stage match in Leeds became among the most popular memes to emerge from the World Cup. Now former England cricketer Michael Vaughan used it to ask former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar to unblock him on Twitter, and Indians online can’t get enough of it.

The former England captain was tweeting throughout the India vs New Zealand semi-final, using a phrase Manjrekar had earlier used to describe Ravindra Jadeja. “Bits & pieces time … !!” he tweeted when Jadeja was brought on to bowl in the 11th over.

Jadeja also took the wicket of Henry Nicholls and a catch to dismiss New Zealand Kane Williamson. Soon after, Manjrekar was miffed and he blocked Vaughan on Twitter.

After being blocked on Twitter, Vaughan used Instagram to send Manjrekar a message seeking forgiveness. “Come on Sanjay unblock me on Twitter … It’s only Bantz!!!” he wrote.

The post quickly garnered a lot of attention online and Indians “loved” the meme. While most Indian fans were miffed with Vaughan after he criticised the ICC tweet on Virat Kohli that showed the Indian skipper as a king, they couldn’t stop praising him after this post. Given most Indians were disappointed with Manjrekar’s commentary, they stop showered the former English cricketer with praise on Instagram and Twitter.

