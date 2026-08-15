‘Please don’t go’: American grandmother breaks down as Indian neighbours return to India

Some of the most meaningful relationships in life are the ones we never plan for. Sometimes, people simply cross paths, grow close, and become important to each other without even realising it. Something similar happened between an Indian family living in the US and their elderly American neighbour, who was left heartbroken when they decided to return to India.

A video capturing their emotional farewell has gone viral on social media. In the clip, the couple can be seen preparing to leave their home in the US when their elderly neighbour, affectionately referred to as their “American grandmother”, breaks down in tears.

She hugs the couple and repeatedly struggles to hold back her emotions, even saying, “Please don’t go.”

The Indian man tries to comfort her, assuring her that they may meet again. “Hopefully we will come back. I’ll keep calling you,” he tells her.

He also promises to send her pictures from India. The three continue talking for a while, but the emotions soon take over again as the woman hugs them both and says, “I love you both.”

Watch the video:

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‘This is what India is all about’

The touching goodbye has resonated with thousands online, with several users sharing stories of their own friendships that continued even after they left the US.

“Happened to me back in 2018 when our visa was done and I had to move back. We made friends there who became family and it was a tearful departure. Our friendship continues till today. They visited us in India and we visited back just to meet them. Social media doesn’t have a lot of these stories, how good people back there are! Thanks for posting,” a user shared.

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Another person recalled a similar experience. “I am in US and when I moved after I got my house my neighbor from apartment she was just like this grandma. She was crying. Luckily I did not move too far and I still often visit her.”

“This happened to me with my Indian babies that I took in as lodgers to start with but became my family. It hurt so much to see them go. We should be allowed to keep people we love here,” another user commented.

One person connected the emotional farewell to the idea of family extending beyond borders. “This is what India is all about. We Indians have always valued relations. India has always stood for everyone. This is one of the biggest examples of Vasudev Kutumbkam, whole world is a family.”