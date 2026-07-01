Watch: Indian family accused of damaging Vietnam restaurant over tissue mess

An Indian family has been accused of harassing restaurant staff and damaging property at an Indian restaurant in Vietnam after employees reportedly asked them to stop their children from throwing tissue paper around the dining area.

The incident allegedly took place at ‘Bombay Bites’ in Ho Chi Minh City. CCTV footage of the altercation was shared on Instagram by the restaurant’s owner, Aishwarya Khanna Singh, who claimed it began after staff politely asked the family to keep their children from making a mess inside the restaurant.

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In the viral video, the children were seen pulling tissues out of dispensers and scattering them across the dining area. They were also allegedly seen throwing plates and drinking glasses from the table onto the floor.

Indian family damages restaurant property in Vietnam

The situation escalated when a man, believed to be the children’s father, appeared to confront restaurant employees. The video showed him gesturing angrily while shouting before picking up drinking glasses from a nearby table and smashing them onto the floor.

One distressed staff member was seen walking away and throwing his cap to the ground. The man and a woman, believed to be the children’s mother, then approached the employee. The CCTV footage appears to show the man shoving the staff member, while the woman also pushed him before others intervened to separate those involved and de-escalate the confrontation.

In the caption, Singh alleged that instead of cooperating with staff, the family damaged the restaurant property, harassed employees and attempted to avoid responsibility by claiming to be “influencers.”

“A restaurant is not a playground,” Singh wrote. She added that while providing hospitality is the restaurant’s responsibility, “basic decency is everyone’s responsibility.” She further said that respect for staff, public property and shared spaces is non-negotiable.

According to an NDTV report, the restaurant’s owners reported the incident to local police.

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The video has since gone viral, drawing backlash. “They need to be famous until they apologise to staff,” a user wrote. “This is the problem. Teach yo kids manners! A lot of parents in India are teaching their kids stupidity,” another user commented.

“Those parents are the most dangerous, not for the others because of their own child and even their own future,” a third user reacted.