How an Indian expat built a UAE tech company with Dh350 from his mother

When Anas Abdul Latheef reflects on his life in the UAE, one memory stands out more than any business success or professional milestone—a call he made to his mother in 2014.
At the time, Latheef needed just Dh350 (approximately Rs 9,000 today). The amount may seem modest now, but back then, it was money he simply did not have. His startup, Hash Include, was hoping to bid for a government project, and purchasing the official tender document was the first step. Without it, the company would not even qualify to compete.
With no other option, he reached out to his mother for help. “Looking back, that Dh350 was probably the best investment my mother ever made,” Latheef told Gulf News.
More than a decade later, that small loan has become a symbol of a much larger journey—one marked by persistence, uncertainty, and the faith of family.
According to Gulf News, the UAE had been part of Latheef’s story long before he began his career. As a child, he spent time in the country with his parents before returning to India. Yet the idea of coming back never left him.
“I always knew I wanted to come back and build my future here. There was an energy and ambition in the UAE that was hard to ignore,” he said.
After finishing university, Latheef returned to Dubai in 2008, determined to build a career. The transition, however, was far from easy. He arrived without financial support, business connections, or a ready-made network.
Like many expatriates starting over in a new country, he had to earn every opportunity.
He began working as a software engineer, gaining experience across different industries while learning how businesses worked in the UAE. Over time, he realised that technical expertise alone would not guarantee success.
“We were a small company competing against larger and more established players and earning trust was never easy,” he recalled.
Building relationships became just as important as building technology. Coming from an engineering background, he had to develop skills that did not come naturally. “I came from a technical background rather than a sales background, so I had to learn how to communicate value and build strong business relationships,” he told Gulf News.
There was no single breakthrough that changed everything. Instead, progress came through years of steady effort, one project, one client, and one relationship at a time.
Today, Latheef says his motivation extends beyond technology itself. “Technology is ultimately about people, not systems. I am deeply inspired by talent and dedication, whether I see it in engineers, founders, artists, or athletes,” he explained.
Among his greatest achievements, he says, are the moments when he has helped others recognise their own potential.
Looking back now, Latheef sees his journey as more than a business success story. It mirrors the experience of many Indians living and working abroad—leaving home, starting over, facing setbacks, and relying on the support of loved ones when it matters most.
And at the centre of that story remains a simple but unforgettable moment: a son calling his mother for Dh350.