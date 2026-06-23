How an Indian expat built a UAE tech company with Dh350 from his mother

Latheef began working as a software engineer, gaining experience across different industries while learning how businesses worked in the UAE.

When Anas Abdul Latheef reflects on his life in the UAE, one memory stands out more than any business success or professional milestone—a call he made to his mother in 2014.

At the time, Latheef needed just Dh350 (approximately Rs 9,000 today). The amount may seem modest now, but back then, it was money he simply did not have. His startup, Hash Include, was hoping to bid for a government project, and purchasing the official tender document was the first step. Without it, the company would not even qualify to compete.

With no other option, he reached out to his mother for help. “Looking back, that Dh350 was probably the best investment my mother ever made,” Latheef told Gulf News.