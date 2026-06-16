‘Reshma, I am proud of you’: Indian domestic worker takes her first trip abroad, wins hearts

A woman who works as a domestic worker is making waves after travelling abroad for the first time. Supported by her employer, content creator Anish Bhagat, Reshma explored Thailand, making new friends and enjoying her day out.
In an Instagram Reel, Reshma can be seen stepping out of her comfort zone for the first time. “A domestic worker has come outside India for the first time,” Reshma says in the video as she boards a flight with Bhagat for Thailand.
After arriving in the country, Bhagat encourages her to spend an entire day exploring on her own. Nervous about the idea, Reshma says, “I am just a house help; I don’t know anyone here, nor do I understand their language, nor do I know how to read.”
“But I know how to cook. So, I have made puran poli that will help me make friends,” she says in the video.
Dressed in her favourite saree, Reshma explores the streets of Bangkok, documenting her “first-ever vlog.” “I have never thought about what my interest is. I never got time for that,” she says.
During her outing, Reshma visits a temple in Bangkok and makes her “first friend”, a German tourist, after offering him some puran poli. Sharing her apprehensions, she says, “I was very scared. I have never gone out without a man.”
Later, she visits a 7-Eleven store, where she meets Popo, an influencer. The encounter soon turns into a lunch invitation, and the two spend time together.
Reflecting on the experience, Reshma says, “Don’t know why we women often forget about ourselves due to responsibilities.”
The day concludes with Reshma enjoying a bowl of mango sticky rice and reading a book alone as she compares the experience to scenes from movies.
Ending the vlog, she says, “Reshma, I am proud of you.”
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The video has since gone viral, resonating with several social media users.
“The way she opened her hair in the car… a free butterfly indeed,” a user noted. “I had this moment of awww and water in my eyes when you opened your hair in the car didi.. I hope you have tons of fun and discover a new you in this trip.. sending you so much love,” another user commented.
“I can’t even imagine how nervous she must have felt stepping out in the world alone by herself. AMAZING!” a third user chimed in.