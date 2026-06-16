‘Reshma, I am proud of you’: Indian domestic worker takes her first trip abroad, wins hearts

Dressed in her favourite saree, Reshma explored the streets of Bangkok, documenting her “first-ever vlog" (Photo: @anishbhagatt/Instagram)

A woman who works as a domestic worker is making waves after travelling abroad for the first time. Supported by her employer, content creator Anish Bhagat, Reshma explored Thailand, making new friends and enjoying her day out.

In an Instagram Reel, Reshma can be seen stepping out of her comfort zone for the first time. “A domestic worker has come outside India for the first time,” Reshma says in the video as she boards a flight with Bhagat for Thailand.

After arriving in the country, Bhagat encourages her to spend an entire day exploring on her own. Nervous about the idea, Reshma says, “I am just a house help; I don’t know anyone here, nor do I understand their language, nor do I know how to read.”