‘Don’t come’: Indian couple in US urge youngsters to rethink moving abroad

The couple said Chinese students often return home after studying abroad, while more Indians could bring their experience back to India.

For many young Indians, moving to the US has long been seen as a path to better jobs, a higher standard of living, and greater opportunities. But an Indian couple living in that country believes that equation has changed, and are urging youngsters to think carefully before deciding to move abroad.

Suhas and Priyanka shared their views during a street interview with content creator Darshana, aka @darshanaconnects, in a video posted on Instagram. When asked what he would tell young Indians planning to move to the US, Suhas had a blunt response: “Don’t come.”

Suhas said the circumstances were very different when he and Priyanka decided to leave India. “We came here because, at that time, India was very tough for us to crack into. It was very difficult to land a good job, very difficult to have a good quality of life. The US was a very easy bet. You come here, you get your master’s, you get your job, and you are set,” he said.