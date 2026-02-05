Indian content creator takes parents on first helicopter ride, their reaction goes viral: ‘Motivates me to work harder’

The clip opens with Bilotia standing beside his parents as a helicopter waits behind them

An Indian content creator’s simple yet powerful gesture has melted hearts across social media. A video shared by YouTuber Dharmendra Bilotia shows him giving his parents a moment they never thought they’d experience, their first-ever helicopter ride.

Uploaded on Instagram, the clip opens with Bilotia standing beside his parents as a helicopter waits behind them. He casually asks how the ride felt. Both his mother and father reply with the same understated line: they “felt good.” That quiet response, free of drama or exaggeration, makes the moment feel even more real and emotional.

The video then cuts to glimpses from inside the helicopter. Seated side by side, the couple looks out at the landscape below, soaking in the view with a mix of wonder and disbelief. There’s no loud celebration, just calm smiles, wide eyes, and a sense of awe. What lingers most is the son’s unspoken joy in being able to offer his parents an experience they likely never dreamed of.