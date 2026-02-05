Indian content creator takes parents on first helicopter ride, their reaction goes viral: ‘Motivates me to work harder’

The video by YouTuber Dharmendra Bilotia has amassed over 50 million views on Instagram.

By: Trends Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 5, 2026 06:13 PM IST
content creator parents helicopter rideThe clip opens with Bilotia standing beside his parents as a helicopter waits behind them
An Indian content creator’s simple yet powerful gesture has melted hearts across social media. A video shared by YouTuber Dharmendra Bilotia shows him giving his parents a moment they never thought they’d experience, their first-ever helicopter ride.

Uploaded on Instagram, the clip opens with Bilotia standing beside his parents as a helicopter waits behind them. He casually asks how the ride felt. Both his mother and father reply with the same understated line: they “felt good.” That quiet response, free of drama or exaggeration, makes the moment feel even more real and emotional.

The video then cuts to glimpses from inside the helicopter. Seated side by side, the couple looks out at the landscape below, soaking in the view with a mix of wonder and disbelief. There’s no loud celebration, just calm smiles, wide eyes, and a sense of awe. What lingers most is the son’s unspoken joy in being able to offer his parents an experience they likely never dreamed of.

Watch the video:

 

The clip has already crossed 50 million views on Instagram and continues to draw deeply personal reactions. Many users called it emotional, while others said it reminded them why doing something meaningful for parents hits differently than any personal achievement.

One comment read, “Kabhi khet se helicopter dekhte the aaj helicopter se khet dikha diya” (We once looked at helicopters from the fields, today we’re looking at fields from a helicopter). Another user wrote, “Har kisi ki sapna hota h apne maa papa ko ye din dikhye” (Everyone dreams of showing their parents days like this).

Others echoed similar feelings. “This motivates me to work harder for my parents’ dreams,” one person shared, while another summed it up perfectly: “No luxury can match the feeling of doing something special for mom and dad.”

 

