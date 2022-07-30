Watch: Indian Coast Guard unfurls national flag underwater

Updated: July 30, 2022 6:49:38 pm
In anticipation of the 75th Independence Day, the Indian Coast Guard performed an underwater flag demo Friday, July 29, 2022.
While sharing a video of the underwater unfurling of the flag, the Indian Coast Guard wrote on its Twitter account, ‘“हर घर तिरंगा’ #HarGharTiranga ‘आज़ादी का अमृत महोत्सव’ #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav. As part of 75th years of India’s independence celebration, @IndiaCoastGuard performed an underwater flag Demo at Sea. This initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people.”
The Indian Coast Guard conducted this exercise as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign. As per the ANI, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the campaign on July 22, 2022, to inspire the citizens to display the Tricolour in their homes and businesses to mark the 75th Independence Day.
In 2021, the government of India amended the ‘Flag Code of India 2002’. The amendments now allow people to buy and manufacture flags that are made of synthetic fabric and are machine-made. Earlier, the flag code mandated that the Tricolour was only made from Khadi, a hand-spun cloth.
Other than this, people now will be allowed to hoist the national flag throughout the day. Previously, the time limit for hoisting the flag in the open was between sunrise and sunset.
-
