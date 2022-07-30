Watch: Indian Coast Guard unfurls national flag underwater

In anticipation of the 75th Independence Day, the Indian Coast Guard performed an underwater flag demo Friday, July 29, 2022.

While sharing a video of the underwater unfurling of the flag, the Indian Coast Guard wrote on its Twitter account, ‘“हर घर तिरंगा’ #HarGharTiranga ‘आज़ादी का अमृत महोत्सव’ #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav. As part of 75th years of India’s independence celebration, @IndiaCoastGuard performed an underwater flag Demo at Sea. This initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people.”

The Indian Coast Guard conducted this exercise as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign. As per the ANI, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the campaign on July 22, 2022, to inspire the citizens to display the Tricolour in their homes and businesses to mark the 75th Independence Day.

“हर घर तिरंगा”#HarGharTiranga “आज़ादी का अमृत महोत्सव”#AzadiKaAmritMahotsav As part of 75th years of India’s independence celebration, @IndiaCoastGuard performed underwater flag Demo at Sea. This initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people. pic.twitter.com/wAOADF2tfX — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) July 29, 2022

#HarGharMeinNaukari Is the right way to celebrate our Independence. — Simon Robin (@simon_robin) July 29, 2022

Hmm ! Interesting ! Some of us never had the need to stand up in theaters before a movie or do anything extreme to feel patriotic ! It was just natural ! Something that flows in your veins ! But okay ! — KrishnaFromAtlanta (@Krishna59638949) July 29, 2022

I love Indian army and Indian flag — Kunwar singh Chauhan (@Kunwars09262350) July 30, 2022

आकाश हो या पानी , हर जगह तिरंगा 🇮🇳

जय हिंद 🇮🇳👏 — Randhir Singh – Humanity Helping Hand (@RandhirSingh03) July 30, 2022

शाबास मेरे दिलेर हीरोज, मैं आप सबको सलाम करता हूं।

जय हिंद — Vishwajeet Pratap Singh (@vjeet171) July 30, 2022

In 2021, the government of India amended the ‘Flag Code of India 2002’. The amendments now allow people to buy and manufacture flags that are made of synthetic fabric and are machine-made. Earlier, the flag code mandated that the Tricolour was only made from Khadi, a hand-spun cloth.

Other than this, people now will be allowed to hoist the national flag throughout the day. Previously, the time limit for hoisting the flag in the open was between sunrise and sunset.